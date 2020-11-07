Top 5 Minecraft speedrunners who can take home the 1.17 world record

With Minecraft 1.17 around the corner, all the top speedrunners in all categories are preparing for the game never to be played the same way.

This list will not be focusing on the current rankings of the speedrun leaderboard. Instead, it will concentrate on the runners showing the most promise for adapting to the changes that the Mojang team is bringing with 1.17.

Each speedrunner on this list dedicates a lot of their time to Minecraft, always advancing, always getting better.

5 Minecraft speedrunners who can take home gold in 1.17

Image via Minecraft

#5- Dream

Dream started speedrunning back in late 2019, and he quickly gained a lot of traction within the Minecraft YouTube community for his superior navigation and combat skills.

Having already secured the 1.15 record multiple times, and even dabbling in 1.16 speedruns, Dream poses a serious threat to the 1.17 leaderboard.

Related: The Minecraft genius who's breaking the internet

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

#4- Illumina

Having secured five first-place records across Minecraft Java's many categories, Illumina is someone to be paying attention to come 1.17. With his oldest run dating back to The Dropper map six years ago, Illumina has had nothing but time to perfect his skills regarding speedrunning.

This makes him a terrifying contender to go up against.

Image via Minecraft

#3- Couriway

Having started his career very recently, Couriway boasts just under 2,000 YouTube subscribers, but a lack of popularity doesn't mean a lack of skill. In just a couple of months of running Minecraft, he has already placed first once in the pre-1.16 any% glitchless category, with many more to come.

Advertisement

When records are on the line, an up and coming underdog is a fierce competitor.

Image via Minecraft

#2- Feinberg

If Couriway is an underdog, there's no words left to describe Feinberg. Starting his streams just a month ago, he's already gathered 370 followers and a second-place ranking in the any% glitchless 1.16 leaderboard. Not much is known about Feinberg, yet, as the limelight has not fully shone on him.

But by 1.17's release, expect to see his name amongst the top players due to his grit, tenacity, and drive to see his name at the top.

Image via Minecraft

#1- Korbanoes

The number one speedrunner to keep an eye out for 1.17 is Korbanoes. At the time of this article being written, he sits very comfortably at first place in the any% glitchless 1.16 category with a two minute, sixteen second lead over second place.

Advertisement

Korbanoes is a name that will be on leaderboards for a very long time, so be prepared to see him start his quest for the 1.17 gold from day one of release. He's fought, mined, crafted, and beaten his way to the top, and he's doing his best to stay there.

Image via Minecraft

Note: Minecraft's 1.17 release date is yet to be announced.

Related: Five Minecraft speedrunning records of August 2020