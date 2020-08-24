Minecraft is a game that is loved by all speedrunners. If you’re new to speedrunning, it is when players attempt to finish a game as quickly as possible. In Minecraft’s case, beating the Ender Dragon is the feat you must accomplish to finish the game. Speedrunning is so popular that its records keep changing every few weeks.

A gamer called Curcuit has a worldwide record of beating the game within 1 minute and 55 seconds. However impossible it may seem, Curcuit did accomplish this wonder in the Hardcore difficulty of Minecraft, but with the help of inevitable glitches.

In this article, though, we will list out the top 5 speedrunning records in August 2020, all done without the use of any glitches in gameplay, and with the set seed - 51323159635216045.

All rankings and figures are taken from here.

Top 5 Minecraft speedrunning records in August 2020

#1 MinecrAvenger

Any% Glitchless - 03 minutes 06 seconds

At the top of the Minecraft speedrun chain is the gamer, MinecrAvenger. He has managed to finish the game in a whopping 3 minutes and 6 seconds. He broke the record only six days ago, in the 1.14.4 version of Minecraft and on Normal difficulty.

The gamer expertly spawns near a village, pillages, and loots enough beds from it to take down the Ender Dragon and then finally portals through the Nether to reach the End.

#2 RadVR

Any% Glitchless - 03 minutes 18 seconds

Losing by only 12 seconds, RadVR comes in second place with her incredible speedrun that lasted for only 3 minutes and 18 seconds.

RadVR played on the Easy difficulty of the 1.14.4 version of the game. Again spawning in the same seed as MinecrAvenger, she grabbed a handful of beds from the village and used Nether portals to jump to the End and defeat the Ender Dragon.

#3 Ontricus

Any% Glitchless - 03 minutes 25 seconds

Ontricus is another gamer who beat Minecraft in an incredibly short span. Even though the seed for each gamer remains the same, Ontricus defeated the Ender Dragon in only 3 minutes and 25 seconds, losing out by a few seconds.

However, his speedrun is extremely impressive, especially the speed and skill with which he accomplishes the feat.

#4 VisionXS

Any% Glitchless - 03 minutes 45 seconds

Finishing at the 4th place of the fastest speedruns in Minecraft, VisionXS is another very adept player who managed to crack the game in 3 minutes and 45 seconds.

Even though VisionXS hopped around with dexterity and defeated the game in record time, the gamer himself hates this specific seed and believes that he could have done it faster.

#5 funky_face

Any% Glitchless - 03 minutes 46 seconds

Funky_face lost to VisionXS by a mere second but still managed to land at the 5th place in the top speedruns of Minecraft. He played on the Normal difficulty of the version 1.14.4 of the game.

His loss can be chalked up to bad luck because despite spawning at the same seed, he did not find enough obsidian in the loot chests in the village. He had to use a lava pool and bucket of water to create his Nether portal, taking up more time. Watch his speedrun and see for yourself.