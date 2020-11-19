Hermitcraft is one of the biggest and best Minecraft SMP series on YouTube, housing loads of incredible players that build bases that most can only dream of.

For readers who don't know what Hermitcraft is, this article goes into much greater detail, as today is looking specifically at the best of the builds from the sixth season.

Keep in mind that all of these extravagant builds were made by hand in survival, with no dupe glitches at all. The world in view today can be downloaded from the hermitcraft website for viewers who would like to check out the dozens of builds and farms not showcased in this article.

The best builds from Minecraft's best builders

#5- Tango Tek's twin dragons

Known for his fantasy inspired builds and redstone knowledge, Tango Tek constructed a massive build depicting two dragons spiraling up.

Comprised of a few thousand blocks of concrete and wool, these dueling dragons are a prime feature of the commercial district of season six. This build stands tall amongst the others around it, acting as a visible waypoint attracting many tourists.

#4- Grian's ocean tower

Season six was the first season that popular Minecraft player and builder, Grian, had joined up with the hermits, and he wanted to make his mark.

He produced a beautiful four story tower in the water, with it's own custom coral reef to boot. Now, in season seven, he's making it even bigger so make sure to check it out.

#3 An incredible space center

Originally built for a competition to see which hermit could have the tallest house, this rocket stop has incredible attention to detail.

Mixing a beautifully terraformed mountain pass equipped with it's own rail track straight to the docking bay, this build shoots for the stars.

#2 Xisumavoid's geometric gargantuan

While Xisumavoid is generally known in the community for his impressive knowledge over command blocks and his wholesomeness for giving inspiring messages to fans, this build does an incredible job at showcasing his building skills.

The build may be smaller in stature than what he's constructing in season seven, but it still makes up for that with just how beautiful the geometrics work together.

#1- MumboJumbo's biosphere

After many hurdles and hassles of getting the circles just right, MumboJumbo was able to complete this phenomenal build.

Up top in the sphere itself is four quadrants depicting different biomes found inside Minecraft, while beneath it sits all of Mumbo's farms and smelteries.

No matter what building players come across in this map, they're sure to either get ideas for building their own incredible builds, or just a blast of nostalgia.

This world download, along with a list of all server plug-ins that were used across season six, are all available for download on the hermitcraft website.

