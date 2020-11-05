Minecraft has allowed millions of people world-wide to explore their creativity, and re-construct, in block form, some of the most breathtaking fantasy structures from literature, media, and mythology.

Many of the most astonishing of these Minecraft builds have been inspired by fantasy series, such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and others. Anyone interested in opulent castles, majestically sculpted landscapes, and builds of massive scale, needs to check out the builds in this article.

Note: This list is based on the writer's own preferences and does not reflect a concrete or definitive ranking of any sort.

Top 5 fantasy inspired Minecraft builds

#1 Hogwarts and the Wizarding World (Harry Potter)

Harry Potter is one of the most popular fantasy niches in the world, having taken the world by storm in the late 1990s and early 2000s, thereby becoming one of the most popular fantasy series in history. The Floo Network was able to recreate the legendary school of Hogwarts, along with the Burrow, and Diagon Alley, into Minecraft form.

This build includes the all the major scenes from the books and films, including the Great Hall, the Whomping Willow, the Quidditch Pitch, and more. This is a build that every Harry Potter and Minecraft fan should have on their radar. It is hard to believe that someone was able to perfectly re-create all of this in Minecraft.

#2 Minas Tirith (Lord of the Rings)

Image via Minecraft Middle-Earth

Minas Tirith is the capital city of Gondor in the fantasy world of Middle Earth from the Lord of the Rings franchise. Minecraft Middle-Earth was able to recreate this iconic capital city, capturing it's brilliant shining opulence and truly remarkable scale of size.

However, this build also includes articulate details from the films and books. Anyone who explores this build will be able to find everything, from the simplest shop, to the site of Aragorn's coronation as king.

#3 King's Landing (Game of Thrones)

Game of Thrones took the world by storm when it first premiered as a series on HBO way back in 2011. Since then, it has become a cultural phenomenon which boasts a massive following, even though the television series has only recently run it's course, and that too with a questionable ending.

In this build, WesterosCraft was able to recreate the capital city of the Seven Kingdoms - King's Landing. This build was able to capture everything, from the city streets, to the Sept of Baylor, to the Red Keep. This is truly an impressive Minecraft build that is worth checking out.

#4 Underwater Lost City of Atlantis (Mythology)

The Lost City of Atlantis has been a popular trope in mythology and fantasy for hundreds of years. This Minecraft build by Jeracraft takes a new spin on the idea. This build creates a unique feel, that makes it seem like it is blossoming with underwater life.

#5 Helm's Deep (Lord of the Rings)

Helm's Deep was the setting for one of the most epic battles in the Lord of the Rings cinematic history. It was here that elves and men alike were able to withstand a siege of relentless orcs, by fighting to the end and never giving up hope. This Minecraft build video, created by Shadow, is a time lapse that shows every single step that he took to recreate this iconic fortress.