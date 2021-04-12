"He doesn't want to say who the girlfriend is!": Fans react as Dream "exposes" GeorgeNotFound for having a girlfriend

Popular Minecraft streamer George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson was recently left red-faced on stream courtesy of fellow streamer Dream. The latter hilariously "exposed" him for apparently having a mysterious girlfriend.

During his recent Twitch stream, the 24-year old's attempt at teasing Dream ended up unfortunately backfiring:

At one particular juncture, George mispronounced "surely" as "Shirley," which prompted him to feign embarrassment over supposedly leaking the name of Dream's supposed girlfriend:

"I think the first three minutes of ads are shir-surely up. I was gonna say, Shirley, who's Shirley? Isn't that like, um, your girlfriend? Are we still live, guys? Don't clip it, don't tell anyone I said that!"

However, his attempt proved to be a case of self-sabotage, as it paved the way for Dream to retaliate hilariously.

Does GeorgeNotFound have a girlfriend? Internet reacts to Dream x George's antics

GeorgeNotFound's "Shirley" accusations caused Dream to counter-charge, as the faceless sensation proceeded to relentlessly pester George over his supposed girlfriend.

Advertisement

"You're so stupid. Should I tell them about your girlfriend? Oh, he has a girlfriend, he doesn't want to say, he doesn't want to say who the girlfriend is! Should I reveal? "

These accusations left George visibly flustered, as he innocently responded:

"There's nothing to reveal; this is why today is DreamIsAnIdiot day! I didn't expose anything. You're an idiot!"

The teasing didn't stop there as Dream continued to poke fun at his fellow star by claiming that he had a story to tell about his alleged girlfriend.

Over the next couple of minutes, the duo quarreled like a bunch of middle-schoolers, hilariously debating who was actually "caught in 4K".

In light of their highly entertaining exchange, social media was abuzz with a slew of reactions, as fans desperately tried to make sense of all that had transpired on stream:

Advertisement

McytTikTok gonna have a field day with this one GEORGENOTFOUND HAS A GIRLFRIEND???? — Stacey ²³ (@staceynotfound_) April 11, 2021

georgenotfound is straight and has a steady longterm girlfriend pic.twitter.com/7b62WtbD1B — the adora of 87 (@lesbianclown) April 11, 2021

I swear this boy better not have a girlfriend. @GeorgeNotFound I will be suing. — Angela Brusseau (@Angela56689735) April 11, 2021

Oh fuck... I can feel the ground shaking because of the millions of enraged Georgenotfound stans crying after finding out that George has a girlfriend and there dream not found ship is ruined... — Fluffy (@CringyArtistNya) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

"if i have a girlfriend then you have a girlfriend” -georgenotfound pic.twitter.com/oNH852j8pF — joe :T (@sk8dnf) April 11, 2021

#georgehasagirlfriend



Just found out George’s girlfriend name is Clayette going dark dhmu pic.twitter.com/YTldNdYaS7 — Bethany (@whosdnf) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

dream : omg guys george has a girlfriends

george : I DONT🤬🤬😡😡😡😡😡 — corey (@dogboycorey) April 12, 2021

Image via Just Twitch Clips/ YouTube

Image via Just Twitch Clips/ YouTube

Image via Just Twitch Clips/ YouTube

Advertisement

Irrespective of whether or not GeorgeNotFound has a girlfriend or not, Dream's recent revelation has undoubtedly piqued the Minecraft community's interest, who remain highly intrigued by this entire exchange.

With there being a renewed interest in the dating lives of Dream and GeorgeNotFound, fans can expect a gold mine of memorable content to follow over the next couple of streams.