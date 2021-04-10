Fans come up with hilarious replies as Dream reveals he has finished coding a Minecraft "NSFW" mod ft. GeorgeNotFound

Minecraft star Dream recently triggered a memefest online, after he hilariously claimed to have finished coding a NSFW Minecraft mod.

The 21-year old Minecraft streamer was a part of GeorgeNotFound's latest YouTube video, where he teamed up with Sapnap and Karl Jacobs in a bid to elicit the most amount of laughs from George.

Over the course of the 24 minute long video, the trio indulged in a series of hilariously questionable acts on stream, leaving George red-faced on numerous occasions.

I finally finished coding the minecraft sex mod everyone's been waiting for — dream (@dreamwastaken) April 9, 2021

Keeping in mind their recent exploits, Dream decided to elevate the joke to the next level, as he made a hilarious reveal above.

His recent tweet soon paved the way for a barrage of hilarious responses from fans, who reacted to the possibility of an exclusive Minecraft NSFW mod.

Dream x GeorgeNotFound's antics invite hilarious responses from fans online

At the beginning of his latest video, GeorgeNotFound revealed the objective behind his content and the enormous task that lay ahead of him.

He also highlighted the fact that Dream had overseen a couple of completely random mods, a revelation which served as a precursor of the chaos that ensued soon after:

"In this video my friends have to try and make me laugh . If they can make me laugh three times, I lose but if I can beat the game before I lose all three of my lives , I win. Dream coded a series of super random mods into Minecraft and I had no idea what they were ."

Easier said than done right?

As the video progressed, viewers were left in splits courtesy of the NSFW antics of Sapnap, Dream and Karl, as the trio desperately tried to evoke laughter from a helpless GeorgeNotFound.

The rest of the video followed a hapless George, as he tried his best to navigate a host of hilarious customized mods that left him on the verge of a laughing fit numerous times.

What made matters all the more rib-tickling was George's tongue-in cheek reply to Dream's tweet recently:

i tested it, it was great! — George (@GeorgeNotFound) April 9, 2021

In light of their recent video and Dream's eye-catching tweet, several fans had a field day reacting to the same:

hey.... psst.... give me... — Minx (@JustaMinx) April 9, 2021

Dream, you took a terrible day and made it amazing. You're truly a saint — Jack Manifold (@JackManifoldTV) April 9, 2021

The what? — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 9, 2021

Gross 🤮 — Tubbo (@TubboLive) April 9, 2021

He already made it. Literally. pic.twitter.com/hdYdGrZCYl — Tom Gravy 🌭 (@tomgravyy) April 9, 2021

YEAH YOU MEANT IT pic.twitter.com/ieJTFPokVZ — wind / olli ☆ (@QU4CKM3IST3R) April 9, 2021

excuse me who said we were waiting 😳🖐🏽 pic.twitter.com/kLv2qIhKym — sneha ᵕ̈ 🎰 fearless!! (@georgesneeze) April 9, 2021

How do I un-see a notification pic.twitter.com/uImoSl1Uon — Court (@court_toons) April 9, 2021

you didn’t tell us there was gonna be a sneak peek on george’s video pic.twitter.com/ulov3w3od5 — lu (@gnfblue) April 9, 2021

that is disgusting. you should post the link though so i can dislike you even more — dream disliker (@dreamdisliker) April 9, 2021

Nah that was George's job — Bri (@fibvak) April 9, 2021

Single handedly saving 2021 😊 — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) April 9, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in, it looks like Dream's recent tweet has succeeded in attracting a significant amount of traction online.

Irrespective of whether or not fans do end up seeing this Minecraft NSFW mod come to fruition someday, it seems like they have already borne witness to the teaser, thanks to the exploits of Dream, Karl and Sapnap.