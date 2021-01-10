Dream's Minecraft settings, skin, seed, server, and more

In the year 2020 alone, Minecraft YouTuber DreamWasTaken could skyrocket in the media from only a couple hundred thousand subscribers to approximately 14 million.

As one of the fastest-growing YouTubers ever known in the history of Youtube, it makes sense why there's a massive influx of people wanting to know more about him, how he plays, and more.

Before 2020, typing 'dream' into google would bring up different articles about what dreams mean, categorize dreams, etc. Now, however, the top-most searched link for 'dream' is the fastest growing Minecraft Youtuber.

This is an extensive guide for who Dream is, what he does, what skin and settings he uses, and more.

Who is Dream?

Dream, also known as Dreamwastaken or Clay, is one of the fastest-growing YouTubers.

With over 15.6 million followers and growing, he is one of the most recognized Minecraft players in the community. He started gaining traction at the beginning of 2020 and has continued to rise in popularity since then.

He is best known for his 'Speedrunner vs Hunter' videos, which showcase his skills in the game as he tries to defeat the Ender Dragon while several other skilled players hunt him down, intending to kill him.

So far, he has climbed to a total of four hunters following him, and he has still been able to complete the game without dying. The series is expected to continue with more hunters until it becomes impossible for him to complete the game.

His top-most viewed video is currently the finale video of his 'Speedrunner vs 3 Hunters' grand finale video, totaling over 60 million views in only five months.

image via Wifies, youtube

Dream is a part of the Dream Team YouTube group, containing him and his two best friends, Sapnap and Georgenotfound. The three of them share a YouTube channel in addition to their individual Minecraft channels.

He maintained a spot on the Minecraft speedrunning leaderboards for quite a while until the recent scandal. The leaderboard moderators decided that his run was too lucky and suspected he was cheating.

Dream does still maintain a leaderboard position for his speedrun of 1.14, however, with a score of 32 minutes.

What skin does Dream use?

image via NameMC

Dream is best known for his vibrant green smiley face skin, as shown above.

This smiley face has become a major marketing tool and the staple icon of his brand. The faceless YouTuber always appears with a smiley face mask on if he appears in any videos in real life.

Players can download the skin here using NameMC.com.

What settings does Dream use?

The most notable and important settings that Dream uses while speedrunning are using 'r' for sprint, 'f' for F5, and 'c' for swapping his items to his offhand.

my minecraft controls for those who've asked and for people who ask in the future :) and I use 'f' for f5 pic.twitter.com/odNtixCdy0 — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 22, 2020

Dream also frequently has his captions on, which can be turned on using the accessibility settings menu. This is done so that he can figure out which audio comes from which direction.

This has allowed him to find hidden pockets of lava multiple times, as a simple message of 'lava pops' appears on his screen, whether he personally heard them or not.

Dream's Minecraft Seed

image via Animagician, youtube

Dream is known specifically for two seeds on Minecraft, his 1.14 speedrun seed and the DreamSMP seed.

The DreamSMP is a survival multiplayer world server that Dream ran for him and his friends to play on. It continues today, and many popular Minecraft Youtubers stream their daily playing on the server.

There is an entire scripted series containing the world's players that can be found over multiple YouTuber's accounts, including TommyInnit, WilburSoot, and many more.

The series contains multiple wars and warring factions. With so many familiar faces taking part in this YouTube series, it's something that every viewer of Dream, TommyInnit, Georgenotfound, Sapnap, WilburSoot, and more should watch and stay up to date with.

The seed used for the DreamSMP server is: 5826025064014972987

The other seed that Dream is known for is his 1.14 speedrun leaderboard seed. With this seed, he scored a 32-minute long run, making him an official speedrunner.

Dream also frequently streams his speedrunning attempts but has stated that he will no longer be submitting any speedrunning attempts to the leaderboards since the speedrunning cheating scandal.

The seed for his 1.14.4 leaderboard run is: 3120588097038515178

Does Dream have a public server?

image via Dream Team Wiki

Dream currently does not have a server available for the public to play on, and it is unknown if he has one in the works.

The DreamSMP server, which is frequented by various Minecraft content creators, including Tommy, Tubbo, Wilbur, Technoblade, Schlatt, Karl, Quackity, and more, is not available for the public to access. If players outside of that inner circle were to find the server, there is still a whitelist feature to prevent players from joining without being invited.

Currently, however, there are players out there spending hours trying to recreate the DreamSMP map, and quite a few of them are updated and ready to download.

Facts about Dream

image via Dream, youtube

Dream's main Minecraft channel was officially opened in 2014, but he only began gaining subscribers in late 2019.

image via Youtube

As of now, Dream has over 1.3 billion views. His top Minecraft video has over 60 million views.

image via dream, youtube

