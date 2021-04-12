Fans come up with hilarious replies as TommyInnit reveals he wants to run for President

Popular Minecraft streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently revealed his desire to run for President to the online community's amusement.

The Minecraft star, who recently turned 17 years old amid extensive fanfare, took to Twitter to reveal his intentions to run for President in the future.

In a tweet posted from his alternate account, TommyInnit shared the following message :

one day I will run for President and ban everything I don't like — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) April 11, 2021

Not only did he announce his bid for a presidential run, but he also issued a directive with regards to banning everything he doesn't like.

The idea of a 17-year-old Minecraft player running for President ended up inviting a slew of hilarious responses from the online community.

Twitter reacts to TommyInnit's recent Presidential tweet

Known for his crackling wit and sardonic humor, the exuberant demeanor of TommyInnit seldom goes unnoticed by his large following. TommyInnit is a real livewire when it comes to the realm of live streaming.

He often partakes in hilarious Twitter exchanges with several bigwigs of entertainment and loves roasting his Dream SMP counterparts such as Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, and others.

Boastful, brash, and undeniably hilarious; TommyInnit's thriving social media presence is underpinned by his outlandish claims that leave fans in splits.

With his tweets known to rake in thousands of likes and comments frequently, his recent Presidential tweets were no different. Scores of Twitter users flocked to the comments section.

Here are some of the reactions online as the Twitterati weighed in on the idea of TommyInnit as President:

Starting with Karl Jacobs — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 11, 2021

Would you get rid of ranboo then — amelia 🎰 (@ameIia4k) April 11, 2021

Sure Tommy keep dreaming pic.twitter.com/6Q5RW2VheD — lia (@liawastaken) April 11, 2021

that could be too much power in your hands — alliumduo updates (@alliumupdate) April 11, 2021

one day we will vote someone, but not you. pic.twitter.com/dXTxQxJZZ4 — clarence (@clrncsm) April 11, 2021

Hello big man . Not to be rude but i would not trust you with a fork , let alone presidency . I think you should stick to minecraft . Thank you — dara (@daramonnn) April 11, 2021

finally a good president amen — emily (@WantsToBeAfairy) April 11, 2021

tommy you’re british — dusty ! (@enderdustt) April 11, 2021

In the future when gen z takes over he probably would just because we like him😭 — laughyTaffy (@laughyTaffy11) April 11, 2021

you'll probably ban ranboo so no pic.twitter.com/xuiyEU4gYB — atty 🎰 bbqtwt supremacy (@mzattyy) April 11, 2021

From interacting with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to harboring intentions of taking over the world, TommyInnit sure seems to have big aspirations.

President or not, TommyInnit continues to gain a stellar amount of traction online.

