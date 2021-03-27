"Dream's fans hate him": TommyInnit under fire after claiming KSI is scared of the Dream fandom

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently courted controversy after his recent comments on the Dream fandom sparked backlash online.

The 16-year-old Minecraft sensation recently collaborated with prominent YouTuber Jeje "KSI" Olatunji on a Minecraft video, where the duo explored Dream's Minecraft server.

While the stream as a whole proved to be quite entertaining, the following remarks by TommyInnit invited criticism from the Dream fandom online:

"The reason KSI just wouldn't swear in this video is because Dream's fans f*cking hate him. KSI is scared of Dream's fans."

hi @tommyaltinnit , i'd like to educate you on how your recent video may have hurt some people.

His remarks seemed to suggest that Dream's fans were a toxic and unreasonable bunch and invited backlash. The reason Dream's fan are a little hostile to KSI was because the YouTuber was webbed in a transphobia scandal.

Several Twitter users then began to remind TommyInnit of all the controversial things that KSI has said in the past.

"Tommy neg" trends online as Twitter calls out TommyInnit over recent KSI x Dream remark

KSI has been embroiled in the midst of a major social media storm of late. Allegations of transphobia were recently leveled against him.

The accusations against him range from using the R-word to making fun of trans people.

A Twitter user by the name of karlnappity chronicled the series of allegations against KSI in an attempt to explain why Dream's fans dislike him.

reducing hurt people down to dream fans is extremely harmful. basically calling a hurt minorities just stans when they call out people for being wrong is a bad way to go about things — karl (@karInappity) March 27, 2021

i’d like to say that i can’t talk much about the r slur as i am not someone who can reclaim it. but, it is a word used against disabled people that is EXTREMELY hurtful and disrespectful. which is a reason why we (not just “dream stans”) dont support him. pic.twitter.com/AOTL1ZIRca — karl (@karInappity) March 27, 2021

/not mad :]

These thoughts were echoed by a large section of the online community who proceeded to call out TommyInnit over his remarks.

This resulted in "Tommy neg" trending on Twitter.

These were some reactions to his remarks on Twitter:

yeah fuck it, i'll say it on main

i really like tommy but this really sucks :/ the fact that he said it was the dream fans kinda hurts,, we are already being attacked so much but what hurts a lot more is the fact that he truly doesn't know why we are angry,,

"when will tommy realize dream stans are a part of his community" no, when will he realize trans people are a part of his community. when will he realize sexual assault victims are a part of his community. this is so much bigger than your cc.

fr recently he needs to think before he fucking says shit :/

into a thing about dream. stop fucking doing this!!!

Slurs ≠ swearing

KSI can say bitch, cunt, fuck, shit all he wants

What he CANT say however are slurs that have a long backing history and are offensive to minority communities

It simply isn't us being "Dream stans" it is us being decent fucking human beings

don't use the "tommy is a child he doesn't know better" card during all this either, tommy is mature enough that he should know better by now.

im not good with words but this is the best way i can describe

when is tommy going to understand that k$i is a bad guy and that what "dream fans" are doing is telling him what he's doing is fucked up and wrong

what tommy did today isn't something that should just be brushed under the rug because it just— really crossed the line. this isn't just one of the edgier jokes we're sensitive about. this is something about a transphobe. as a trans person, I'd rather not people +

things schl@tt did because tommy had definitely done not as much. I do think that tommy can get educated about this. the people affect deserves an apology.

rlly hope he apologizes for this he needs to stop acting like his own fans didnt find him through dream and he needs to stop acting like he doesnt know someones a bad person and make a joke out of it by saying "DREAM STANS WONT LIKE THIS ONE" yea bro i wonder why

Other users also claimed that TommyInnit's attempts at cultivating an edgy persona similar to that of fellow streamer Jschlatt was proving to be rather costly.

im gonna say it, tommy's trying so painfully hard to replicate schlatt's persona and it's just not working🤷‍♀️

fuck this posting it on main the schlannies can come for me idc

i think hes trying to be more like a type of shlatt / edgy type thing, and its not rlly working for him. /gen /srs

He also received support from other sections of the online community.

Tommy neg Tommy. Hey guys look at this.

When trending Tommy neg is only proving his point

The fandom is legit so toxic that so many are just hoping on a bandwagon instead of watching the vid for themselves and forming their own opinions like wtf uhhh — Tori 🍃 (@AllLeafy) March 27, 2021

said that KSI's jokes NEVER been funny and its just straight up offensive, would you believe that? No you won't. bcs you're just watching that one clip from twitter. I'm deeply sorry for trans people for what happened, but i can assure you that Tommy is not transphobic. please..

this is absolutely it ^. People seem to be looking too far into tommy's video and taking away from said video things that tommy clearly didn't say.

Dream's fans were upset that TommyInnit appeared to shift attention from KSI's misdemeanors towards their supposedly "toxic" behavior.

It looks like TommyInnit's recent comments have left the internet sorely divided, with critics and supporters still duking it out online.