DreamIsOverParty: Twitter users attempt to cancel Minecraft star Dream over his alleged use of a racial slur

Minecraft sensation Dream is being called out on Twitter over the alleged use of a racial slur during one of his previous streams.

The faceless YouTuber found himself on Twitter's trending page for all the wrong reasons after an old YouTube stream dating back to 2017 resurfaced online. It is believed that he operated under the guise of the "DeltaNinja" username at the time.

In the stream, a player who is believed to be Dream, can be heard using a racial slur while playing a Minecraft Counter-Strike mod.

Several Twitter users even attempted to chart the history of Dream's usernames, which reportedly changed from "JewzDid911" to "NotDream" and later "LoliAbductor" over the period of 2015-2017.

A YouTube channel called 'untrusted' aka 'HypnoHacks' uploaded several videos of him using hacked clients with dream. https://t.co/SnGaq5ohJc

In this video specifically: https://t.co/kKIAo88Acy He hacks on mineplex with dream — Westley_z090v8xnpc (@z090v8xnpc) March 25, 2021

The clip soon triggered a wave of protest, with several of Dream's detractors digging up various alleged controversies attached to him.

This eventually led to the hashtag #DreamIsOverParty trending on Twitter, as the beginnings of an anti-Dream crusade began to gather momentum quite rapidly.

"People are disgusting": Dream denies racial slur allegations as Twitter reacts to the controversy

Dream recently took to Twitter to slam the latest allegations against him. He vehemently denied that the person in the viral video was him.

Just so people are aware, people are sharing a video of some random guy saying the n word and saying it’s me, as well as a random account with a gross name history and saying it’s mine.



Neither are me very clearly. People are disgusting. — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 25, 2021

The streamer also addressed the furor over his username, as he claimed that he never had the DeltaNinja username and that he wasn't "Dream" until 2019.

He also specifically called out the people who spread the #DreamIsOverParty hashtag.

Just so it's here and not just on my private account; I didn't have the account name "DeltaNinja" ever (not me), I wasn't "Dream" until 2019, and the people who originally spread this obviously know it's fake and are trolling (#dreamisoverparty) — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 26, 2021

Despite his defense, several Twitter users began using the hashtag alongside various other claims which purportedly involved Dream:

time for my favorite picture again #dreamisoverparty pic.twitter.com/FboQ8h4QRf — shut the fuck up all of you (@LEVl4TH4N) March 25, 2021

idk what this whole ' #dreamisoverparty ' thing is about but im just gonna bring these up again lol. i dont really like the tag but if we're bringing awareness to things i think these should come to light too.



tldr ; fuck dream lol pic.twitter.com/Pa5ETO09iD — ً (@sadistlullaby) March 25, 2021

#dreamisoverparty LET'S GOOOOO FINALLY WE CAN LIVE IN A DREAMLESS SOCIETY pic.twitter.com/0ns7UG9b0f — david | spicy stan (@AnoxxFunnyman) March 25, 2021

#dreamisoverparty it's finally happening, big W, now these toxic Stans can shut up and realize putting content creators on a godly pedestal is not healthy. pic.twitter.com/qw2BBRMNvi — Finna_Bean (@finna_bean) March 26, 2021

#dreamisoverparty fuck this mf glad we canceling him pic.twitter.com/7CuWC21UXA — Mew @ Demon Souls Remake (@JustM3w) March 25, 2021

saying the n slur is not the only possible racist thing someone can do. did you all just collectively forget what he said about indigenous people? did you all forget what he said straight to quackity’s face about him smelling like “tacos and drugs” because he’s mexican? — Kurtie (@nightcrawlies) March 25, 2021

dream the casual racist and ableist pic.twitter.com/Ir9x2eCqzA — Kat⁴ (@KatToTheFourth) March 26, 2021

tw mcyt



dream fans why are you so adamant to defend your racist ass fav. no seriously i want an answer. he's racist, ableist, why . what reason could you possibly have to defend him after all this time. pic.twitter.com/SxNhS6RhSH — 🎁 bunny ! ✧ (@valerieplanets) March 26, 2021

However, the lack of concrete proof soon led to his fans extending support to him.

They took to Twitter to slam the clips as fake, as they labeled it a smear campaign. They then proceeded to share screenshots of Discord messages in which Dream-antis allegedly planned to get the hashtag trending in the first place:

also these are under the video so like? pic.twitter.com/FtxAqHCHo7 — carrot?? (@feraltwtmeetup) March 25, 2021

#dreamisoverparty lmao im not a dream fan, ever watched a minute of his content but it's so funny to me how that video was literally fake and there are screenshots to prove it. It's so insane to me how quick people are to cancel someone just because they are jealous :) yikes pic.twitter.com/OMZzjdV4YG — WhoIsNecro (@whoisnecro) March 25, 2021

Dream didn’t say the N word also ayo this was yalls plan lmao to try and cancel him why can’t he just live a normal life. Y’all ain’t slick xoxo #dreamisoverparty pic.twitter.com/jU1z8IwNN2 — Katie (@QauckityKatie) March 25, 2021

#dreamisoverparty YALL REALLY THOUGHT IT WAS BELIEVABLE BAHAHAHAHAH



IT DIDNT EVEN SOUND LIKE HIM YALL ARE FUCKING STUPID😭😭😭



caught in straight fucking 4k pic.twitter.com/qeaRXDU9pX — cloz ☾ (@clozkiii) March 25, 2021

#dreamisoverparty yall are so obsessed with dream just say u have crush on him and shut up pic.twitter.com/D29AnxHa8m — :')) (@affhizzt) March 25, 2021

people finding this now: the video is almost definitely fake!! bad + dream have tweeted and addressed it, plus the person in the video has the mc user ‘drem’ and not ‘dream’ so it’s almost definitely something that antis have set up in their little dc server :] — lee (@lee16972465) March 25, 2021

#dreamisoverparty

To anyone who doesn't know this is fake (Which it clearly is) and is worried about what's happening, have some pictures of Dream being an actual good person instead of what Antis want to turn Dream into :] pic.twitter.com/51fct0wEay — 🧨Unwanted Arc 🧨 (@Unwanted__Chaos) March 25, 2021

dream antis rn because they failed to cancel dream again pic.twitter.com/PyTmmDlNb1 — four! (@ranbbey) March 26, 2021

Another prominent Minecraft YouTuber and close friend of Dream, Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch also defended the faceless sensation by stating that the voice in the clips doesn't even sound like him:

People are sharing clips around and and saying it's Dream in them when it's not. I've known Dream for years and watched the clips and I know it's not Dream and it's not something Dream would say or support. The person doesn't even sound like him. — BadBoyHalo (@SaintsofGames) March 25, 2021

Despite the allegations against Dream, his fans continue to extend support towards him in unshakeable solidarity.

As critics and fans continue to duke it out online, it remains to be seen what the eventual outcome of this #DreamIsOverParty hashtag ends up being.