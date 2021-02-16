Dream slams YouTuber for impersonating him and using racial slurs

Clay "Dream" has exposed a smaller commentary YouTuber for impersonating him and sending others racial slurs. He may have caught the YouTuber in his own lies and posted the DMs between the two.

John Swan, a commentary YouTuber, is the accused in question. Not much was known of their drama until their situation boiled over, and they began to argue on Twitter over precisely what happened.

Dream claimed he talked to John Swan, who alleged he wasn't at fault. The former implied he didn't believe the story, and admitted so later on. When John Swan saw the unofficial subreddit, he commented on Twitter, supposedly so everyone could see his side of the story.

Dream DM'd John Swan and asked about what happened. In the DMs, there was a hiccup from John Swan where he immediately said he wasn't on Discord, despite Dream not saying that. However, fans don't have full context on the situation.

Dream shares DMs where he asked small commentator whether they’re responsible for fake Dream account, without mentioning what platform slanderous comments were made. Small commentator gives themselves away immediately by mentioning Discord, where fake account was making comments. pic.twitter.com/mhRZ58hHf2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 15, 2021

The DMs that Dream screenshotted and posted were from February 2020. They were almost exactly a year ago. Dream wanted to know if John Swan sent the racist DMs, but the latter claimed he wasn't logged into the account. Dream said that the person in question was getting a lot of messages about the two YouTubers being friends.

John Swan continued to say he didn't send messages until he logged into his account. He claimed one of his IRL friends was logged into his YouTube account and messaging to mess with the account. That's the story that Dream didn't believe.

Dream's accusations become very public, and John Swan defends himself

Dream has made accusations about me on Reddit to try and smear my credibility. So I will respond here in detail to ensure that everything is perfectly clear. pic.twitter.com/VJGdRMZPqE — John Swan 🦢 (@JohnSwanYT) February 15, 2021

There isn't much evidence to go on, but the DMs sent by Dream paint at least some of the picture. But the story continues to change, and people are starting to pick sides already.

Both Dream and John Swan have doubled down on their version of events. On the former's Reddit post, he mentioned that the two of them had made a Minecraft documentary, with John Swan interviewed in it. Afterward, John Swan supposedly pretended to be Dream on Discord and insisted both he and John Swan were friends by using his Twitter.

John Swan clarified again that he logged into his YouTube on his friend's account and other profiles. He never logged out, and the person trolled on his account. Now it's up for debate over which YouTuber is telling the truth.