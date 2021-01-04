TommyInnit receives support after calling out NSFW content based on him

Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently requested fans to not create sexualized content on him, as he is not comfortable with it.
The 16-year old addressed the growing instances of NSFW fan-fictions and content being created around him and requested fans to not do so, as at the end of the day, he is just a child:
In a clip that has since gone viral, TommyInnit opened up about the prevalence of fans sexualizing him in NSFW fan-fictions, making him uncomfortable.
"Boys, any of this NSFW, like sex-rated fan-fic, whatever that is on the Wattpad or on Twitter, I am not comfortable with that and I do not endorse it. I thought it would have been obvious because I'm a child but I thought I'd just let you all know."
In light of his recent video, several fans came out in support of the Minecraft star, denouncing such practices around minors.
Twitter comes out in support of TommyInnit
TommyInnit is one of the most popular teenagers in the world, who has amassed millions of followers with his Minecraft content.
He is an English gaming YouTuber and Twitch streamer renowned for appearances on the famed Dream SMP.
His meteoric rise to fame has seen him earn 4.47 million subscribers on YouTube and an additional 2.6 million followers on Twitch.
And TommyInnit's fans once again showed their love for him, extending support after he publicly denounced adult content based on him:
As fans continue to condemn all those who create such kind of content based on minors, the recent situation involving TommyInnit seems to have triggered a whole new debate regarding toxic fandoms and consent.
Considering that he is only 16, it makes the situation all the more problematic and questionable.
Fans will certainly be hoping that the popular Minecraft sensation's recent message will help clamp down on such kind of abominable behavior that blurs the line between fandom and toxicity.