TommyInnit receives support after calling out NSFW content based on him

Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently requested fans to not create sexualized content on him, as he is not comfortable with it.

The 16-year old addressed the growing instances of NSFW fan-fictions and content being created around him and requested fans to not do so, as at the end of the day, he is just a child:

TOMMYINNIT EXPLAINS HE DOESNT LIKE THE NSFW FANFICTIONS ABOUT HIM & TUBBO/IN GENERAL !! he's a Minor keep that in mind goddamn /srs pic.twitter.com/cbFHPCmPle — ⁵¹⁵ lin † / RT PINNED (@linxboo) January 3, 2021

In a clip that has since gone viral, TommyInnit opened up about the prevalence of fans sexualizing him in NSFW fan-fictions, making him uncomfortable.

"Boys, any of this NSFW, like sex-rated fan-fic, whatever that is on the Wattpad or on Twitter, I am not comfortable with that and I do not endorse it. I thought it would have been obvious because I'm a child but I thought I'd just let you all know."

In light of his recent video, several fans came out in support of the Minecraft star, denouncing such practices around minors.

Twitter comes out in support of TommyInnit

TommyInnit is one of the most popular teenagers in the world, who has amassed millions of followers with his Minecraft content.

He is an English gaming YouTuber and Twitch streamer renowned for appearances on the famed Dream SMP.

His meteoric rise to fame has seen him earn 4.47 million subscribers on YouTube and an additional 2.6 million followers on Twitch.

And TommyInnit's fans once again showed their love for him, extending support after he publicly denounced adult content based on him:

YOU HEAR THAT??? TOMMY SAID HE IS NOT COMFY WITH NSFW MCYTTWT AND WATTPAD SHIT!!!!! STOP!!!!!! — toby (@P0GT0P1A) January 3, 2021

TommyInnit has officially stated that he isn't ok with all the nsfw art being made about him or anyone else especially due to the fact that he is 16 years old so like please stop for the love of god and everything that is holy — BabyGlory (@ignBabyGlory) January 3, 2021

PLEASE RESPECT TOMMY’S BOUNDARIES! HE AN TUBBO ARE MINORS AND ANY NSFW STUFF IS NOT OK!#TOMMYINNIT pic.twitter.com/My5j8OCgat — poppy stiglitz (@PoppyStiglitz) January 3, 2021

if anyone writes nsfw of tommyinnit and/or tubbo, i will fuckign curbstomp you stay away from me <3 /srs — A comforting voice // Icen0 (@ICEN0BLADE) January 3, 2021

mcyt stans when Tommyinnit speaks out pic.twitter.com/liX1TbK3xJ — King Typh (@DonisTyp) January 4, 2021

It is also shit seeing people who made porn of him go “well it’s just how I deal with my hyperfixation 🙄🙄🙄” being neurodivergent doesn’t excuse you drawing fucking child porn? What the hell???? — HPX (@handsplasticx) January 4, 2021

TommyInnit fans are being supportive of Tommy and spreading the message. Some fans are calling out other fans for sexualizing Tommy. pic.twitter.com/WOfU54xnn2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 3, 2021

imagine thinking sexualizing tommyinnit or other minors is okay. It’s not. It doesn’t matter if you’re a minor too. It’s fucking gross, especially after they’ve said they’re not comfortable with it multiple times. — Ocifer (@ociifer) January 3, 2021

Bit of a PSA(?):

Uhm.

If you draw or write NSFW fanfiction/ fanart of Tommyinnit and Tubbo, you’re NOT welcome in the art community. We don’t support P*DOS. Drawing NSFW art of TWO LITERAL CHILDREN makes you a disgusting mf. Get some help and get the fuck off the internet. — Slimeyyy (@ScoutJune) January 4, 2021

Wow that's gross. Feel bad for him. — Mithzan/Max (@Mithzan) January 3, 2021

Even if a lot of the people targeted with this were over 18, that still doesn't justify what they are doing to these people. I really hope this will stop, please report anyone who posts this stuff. — TheaIsAForg (@Sugxars) January 4, 2021

The fact that he, a CHILD has to say this shit is genuinely fucking crazy — Mizuiscool (@Mizuiscool) January 3, 2021

its disgusting, hes literally a kid ppl shouldn’t be making this type of shit — shelby (@N0TSHELBY) January 3, 2021

As fans continue to condemn all those who create such kind of content based on minors, the recent situation involving TommyInnit seems to have triggered a whole new debate regarding toxic fandoms and consent.

Considering that he is only 16, it makes the situation all the more problematic and questionable.

Fans will certainly be hoping that the popular Minecraft sensation's recent message will help clamp down on such kind of abominable behavior that blurs the line between fandom and toxicity.