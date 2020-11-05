Minecraft has a ton of content to watch, which is split between both Twitch and YouTube, and there are five streamers who have garnered the most attention.

The list is, of course, somewhat opinion-based, but these are all streamers who have quite a large following and a steady place within the Minecraft community. Each one offers up their own style and is a must-watch for any Minecraft content fan.

Top 5 Minecraft streamers to watch as of 2020

#5 - Wyld

Wyld is both a Minecraft streamer on Twitch and a modpack maker for Minecraft itself. The Australian streamer is also a part of the League of Extraordinary Gamers, which is a team on Twitch. Included in the team are other streamers such as Button who is another Minecraft streamer, along with Sketch, and LadyHana among others.

#4 - GeorgeNotFound

While he doesn't stream consistently every day like some streamers, GeorgeNotFound can be found streaming on Twitch every few days or so with a dedicated following. That following appears even more so on his YouTube channel, where he gets millions of views on his Minecraft videos. Some of his popular videos include 'Minecraft Mob Hunt' and 'Minecraft, But I'm Not Colorblind Anymore.'

#3 - Forsen

Forsen has been a well-known streamer in the Twitch community for some time, and he isn't explicitly a Minecraft content creator. Yet recently, the Swedish streamer has been playing Minecraft and doing things such as speed runs that are compared to xQc's times. While he's making the content, he's worth the watch.

#2 - CaptainSparkleZ

Another streamer who plays on the popular SMPEarth Minecraft server, Jordan 'CaptainSparklez' Maron, has a massive following that is based around Minecraft. His long run in Minecraft content creation has garnered him 11.1 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.6 million followers on Twitch.

When it comes to his YouTube channel, almost any kind of Minecraft content that can be thought of will be found on the channel, and he posts at least a couple of times per week. While his videos go up, he continues to stream on Twitch.

#1 - TommyInnit

This 16-year old English streamer and YouTuber has quickly amassed his own following based on hidden Minecraft content. He began streaming on Twitch in 2018 and continued to see great success streaming on the platform and posting YouTube videos along the way. His Hypixel SkyBlock content catapulted him, considering it was such a sought-after Minecraft server. He's found his place in Minecraft very quickly, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down.