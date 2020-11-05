Minecraft texture packs can provide a complete overhaul of what the game looks like. If players want more realistic graphics, or a horror theme to be added in-game, or even a game that looks like it sprung from the pages of medieval history, Minecraft texture packs can make all of that possible.

However, most Minecraft texture packs are too beefy to be used on low-end PCs. So, we thought that we'd make a list of the best Minecraft texture packs that are capable of running on low-end PCs as well!

5 best Minecraft texture packs for low-end PCs

1. SenseCraft

Image credits: Pinterest

SenseCraft is one of the Minecraft texture packs that makes the least dramatic changes to the game. It simply brightens the colors of Minecraft, and also makes subtle changes to some of the textures.

For example, this Minecraft texture pack allows Netherack blocks to look far less noisy, giving it a rather darker and calmer look. Builders can rejoice, since SenseCraft gives wooden blocks a rather pleasing and realistic texture as well.

Download the texture pack here.

2. OCD

Image credits: 9Minecraft

If a player has ever felt obsessive or compulsive about the textures they see on screen, then this Minecraft texture pack is the gold mine they've been looking for.

This rather whimsical texture pack has rendered all textures in such a way that every block has the perfect angles and the perfect colors. The pack has changed the Minecraft blocks to look almost as if they jumped out of a disco, with simple yet bright textures that will soothe anyone with an OCD.

Download the texture pack here.

3. Default 3D

Image credits: MineThatCraft

Default 3D is one of the most popular Minecraft texture packs, because it allows players to change the textures of the game, and make them more 3 dimensional than they looked before.

That means that every block in the game doesn't just look like a canvas of different colors, but also rather realistic 3D textures. This makes the game all the more interesting, and building homes becomes that much more fun.

Download the texture pack here.

4. Mine Wars

Image credits: Minecraft Resource Packs

The Star Wars fandom has captured the imaginations of millions of fans all over the world, so it's hardly surprising that someone thought of mixing it with Minecraft. Mine Wars is a Minecraft texture pack that brings the textures from the hit movie franchise to life.

Players will be able to use blasters and lightsabers. The game will also include blocks that resemble the movie franchise's most prominent scenes. Now could be the perfect time to build that Death Star.

Download the texture pack here.

5. Jolicraft

Image credits: Pinterest

Last but not least, Jolicraft is one Minecraft texture pack that has managed to create unique and lovable touches to the game. The texture pack has a whimsical feel to it, with pretty detailed changes to what mobs look like.

For example, Jolicraft changes what the usual Minecraft pig looks like and adds a layer of mud to the lower half of the pig's body to add to the realism of what the mob would look like in real-life. Check out this genius pack for more such changes.

Download the texture pack here.