Paige gives big update on her Twitch status

As previously reported on Sportskeeda, Paige went on a rant against WWE in one of her Twitch streams, after learning that the company was forcing Superstars to close down their Twitch handles. Paige's mother Saraya Knight had responded to her on Twitter as well.

Now, Paige has updated her fans about her future on Twitch and made it clear that she is staying. Paige thanked her fans for supporting her during these trying times and added that their support was instrumental in her feeling better and happier.

So, yeah, I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing because, you know, I don't have a lot going on, you guys. I really don't. I feel really happy today because of all the support that was given. I don't have a lot going on. So this is really special to me. (H/T: Fightful)

Paige also added that she likes to stand up for what is right. She stated how she has made mistakes in the past, but has come out a better person, and wants to keep being a role model for her fans.

Paige makes a good amount of money on Twitch

Paige retired from pro wrestling in 2018 and has worked in a non-wrestling capacity ever since then. She dubs herself The Queen of Twitch, and it isn't a secret that Paige has been making a good amount of money from her streams. Recently, former WWE Champion AJ Styles made it known that he is suspending his Twitch handle. WWE's reaction to Paige's decision is certainly going to be an interesting one. We'll keep you posted as and when more updates come out.