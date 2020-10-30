"I broke my neck twice for this company"- Paige slams WWE in angry rant

WWE's mandate in regards to Superstars' use of third-party platforms wasn't taken well by wrestlers as well as fans, a short while ago. Several WWE Superstars are now being forced to shut down their Twitch handles as per the company's new rule. Former WWE Divas Champion Paige found out about the same during her Twitch stream.

As expected, Paige wasn't happy one bit and ripped on WWE for forcing Superstars to put an end to something that makes them a significant amount of money. Paige said at one point that she can't deal with WWE anymore. She also pointed out that she can't perform in the ring anymore, and that makes her Twitch handle all the more important to her. She further stated that she will look more into unionization. Here are some notable things Paige said during her stream:

If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday f**king crazy before I have to leave. It might have to come to that.

I have honestly gotten to the point, I cannot deal with this company anymore.

I have to make a very important decision. I’m f***ing tired man. I broke my f***ing neck twice, for this company. I broke my f***ing neck twice for this company.

I’m a f***ing injured wrestler, I cannot wrestle anymore. I get used for media stuff sometimes but at the end of the day, I’m in my f***ing house. I’m going f***ing crazy, dude. I need something to keep me f***ing sane man. Twitch was my escape from that.

you know what, I’m gonna start looking more into unionization. I’ve been learning about it by a unionization lawyer. This is bigger than Twitch, it’s about taking f***ing control over your own life and not being controlled by anyone.

Twitch community, how did wrestlers make you feel when we stream on twitch? I know it helps mentally with me. Having such a positive outlet to go to. ❤️ — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 29, 2020

Paige has been retired for almost three years now

Paige suffered a career-ending injury at a house show, back in late 2017. She announced her retirement from wrestling months later and has taken several backstage roles in WWE ever since then. Paige's Twitch handle is a major source of her income, and, understandably, she isn't happy one bit about WWE's new mandate.

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently suspended his Twitch handle and thanked fans for their support, and more Superstars could follow soon. We'll keep you updated on this issue as more news comes out.