Paige's mother sends her a message after she slams WWE on Twitch

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, former Divas Champion Paige wasn't happy at WWE after she learned that the company was forcing Superstars to shut down their Twitch accounts. Paige went on a lengthy rant on her live stream and stated that she can't deal with WWE anymore.

Now, Paige's mother Saraya Knight has reacted to the situation as well and sent a message to her daughter on Twitter. Knight told Paige to make a change and stand firm. She assured Paige that she has the support she needs.

Check out the tweet below:

Make a change, stand firm, you know whats right, you have the backing, be heard @RealPaigeWWE — Julia Hamer (@RealsarayaK) October 30, 2020

WWE is receiving tons of flak from fans following Paige's latest stream

Paige bashed WWE in her latest stream for making Superstars shut down their Twitch handles. Paige stated that she isn't a wrestler anymore, and that Twitch helps keep her sanity intact. Paige also added that she "broke her neck twice" for WWE, and can't deal with the promotion anymore.

Paige is getting some much-needed support from fans on social media, who are bombarding WWE's latest tweets with the hashtag #LetThemStream. The issue has gained some serious mainstream attention, with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang calling out the company on various occasions for the same. This has been one of the most controversial decisions the company has taken in a long time.