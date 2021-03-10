KSI apologizes for using "transgender slurs," leaves the internet divided 

Popular YouTuber KSI is facing backlash from Twitter users after using transphobic slurs during a stream.

The British YouTuber is no stranger to controversy, constantly involved in fights on the internet and it looks like he's got himself in hot water once again. What got him into greater trouble was using an offensive slur in his apology as well. KSI has since deleted the first apology tweet.

My bad for saying transgender slurs. Honestly didn’t even know they were slurs. I know now though — LORD KSI (@KSI) March 9, 2021

Wait till this pandemic is over mate. You’re getting beat 👊🏿 — LORD KSI (@KSI) February 9, 2021

The deleted tweet said:

“My bad for saying tranny and other transgender slurs. Honestly didn’t even know they were slurs. I know now though. Mans educating himself haha.”

Hold up, people actually think I’m transphobic? — LORD KSI (@KSI) March 9, 2021

KSI did not realize that he had put a slur in his apology. After being told about it, he deleted the tweet and reuploaded it but many users continued to point it out to him.

why u delete this huh 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hdnvxGZXGj — Glorious Seanvp (@seanvpx) March 9, 2021

While some were angry with KSI, it seems like his tweet ratio shows how many were willing to forgive him. A lot of users didn't find his content offensive and wanted him to just move on.

Jj when he sees all the snowflakes trying to cancel him in the comments pic.twitter.com/PV9vIPmV9a — Donny Van De Cake 🎂 (@DonnyVanDeCake) March 9, 2021

Theres no need to apologise when it was a joke. If people cant take jokes then they should go do one not you. — Ethan Davies (@Ethanrdavies) March 9, 2021

Don't let the snowflakes get to you pic.twitter.com/DU9JRr3QZQ — Marcel 🇵🇱 (@MarceIUTD) March 9, 2021

KSI has not made any additional comments on the issue.

KSI is in hot water because many think his jokes are offensive to begin with

KSI had to deal with this same controversy a month ago when Fundy and he made some inappropriate jokes while playing Jackbox. Fundy made two jokes that seemed to get everyone’s attention:

“I’m slaying these verses you don’t need a litter. Want a lasting relationship? Make sure not to hit her.”

“What you never want to hear after the words: ‘Don’t worry… The drugs will make her forget.”

society if karl and tommy replaced KSI and fundy in jackbox from the start pic.twitter.com/Ni8Tadaaak — fabian / mellohi 💛 (@bee__lights) February 20, 2021

tw// r4pe, molestation, slurs

/

ss of what fundy and ksi said during the jackbox stream and the last one from a past one. im done pic.twitter.com/aBMci58bnB — tapioca (@grogytopia) February 20, 2021

KSI made a dark joke about children’s toy which got attention on its own:

“This year’s LEAST popular kids’ toy is: ‘The Child Molestor’.”

A lot of people confronted KSI and Fundy about their jokes, but the heat on KSI seemed to leave quicker than the one he is currently in. The best strategy for KSI is to remain out of the spotlight and wait for things to settle down because it has worked for him in the past.

