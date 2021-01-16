KSI and Dream troll GeorgeNotFound 

Dream sent a tweet to KSI to jokingly tell him that GeorgeNotFound wanted to join his YouTuber gamer group Sidemen. George did not want to be one-upped and seemingly made a fake DM from KSI telling him that he was now part of the group.

Whether KSI really did send GeorgeNotFound a message saying he was in is up for debate, whether it was an incredibly funny Twitter exchange is obvious.

KSI is a bigger YouTuber and gamer in general and his work doesn't seem to mesh with Minecraft YouTubers like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Karl Jacobs. However, KSI seems to have found the tweet after it gained a bit of popularity.

this is so embarrassing — Quackity (@Quackity) January 15, 2021

KSI jumped in and clarified that this tweet never happened, putting George in a bit of an embarrassing situation for all of Twitter to see. Dream most likely did not imagine that his little trollish tweet would become such a good roast towards his friend but once KSI stepped in, it leveled up.

Related: KSI goes live on Instagram, only to realize that he has no pants on

Take the L George LMAO pic.twitter.com/qjdUyNkMgA — Emma:) (@Ekearnsy) January 15, 2021

THIS IS SO EMBARRASSING CAUGHT IN 4k pic.twitter.com/z2VVwFPcKS — holly! (: (@sapvoid) January 15, 2021

don’t do george like that🥲 — olivia🤎🥂🎞✨🎼 (@OliviaMF_) January 15, 2021

Advertisement

Of course, the rest of their friends wouldn't let something like this go, and with their tweets came the fans. GeorgeNotFound is now in the hot seat for roasting all over Twitter and these tweets just don't stop giving.

Advertisement

Related: KSI reacts to Corpse Husband's music, and the internet can't get enough of it

KSI most likely would never let GeorgeNotFound into Sidemen

The group seems to be mostly British and acts more mature than the Minecraft players normally do. They have a book, a documentary, they meet more regularly with a more business feel.

It was already considered incredibly silly for Dream to say that George wanted to join the group. The fact that George made up a fake DM from KSI makes it pretty clear as to why they wouldn't allow him to join.

caught in 4k pic.twitter.com/9dL56Ti4wD — derek shepherd (@temptedswt) January 15, 2021

Maybe George can try again in a few years and remind them that they have Twitter history.

Related: 'This is trash': KSI reacts to viral fan art only to realize it's a troll by PewDiePie