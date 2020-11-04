'This is trash': KSI reacts to viral fan art only to realize it's a troll by PewDiePie

PewDiePie recently trolled KSI with a glorious piece of 'fan art', which soon went viral and ended up claiming the no. 1 spot on Reddit, much to the latter's surprise.

Jeje Olatunji, aka KSI, and Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg are two powerhouses when it comes to the sphere of content creation and YouTube.

Both are immensely popular and have amassed millions of followers over the course of their respective streaming careers.

😍 @pewdiepie & @KSI drew incredible sketches of each other!



☯️ Keep the LIKES and RT's on this post perfectly balanced to honor them! pic.twitter.com/z7WS7afksZ — G FUEL® (@GFuelEnergy) November 3, 2020

They are also known to share a wholesome camaraderie and have also collaborated for memorable streams in the past. Recently, viewers were in for a treat when they got to witness yet another example of their classic banter as PewDiePie decided to gloriously troll KSI by coming up with his own version of fan art.

In a hilarious work of art, PewDiePie recently drew a caricature of KSI, replete with a gold chain and pencil mustache, and posted it on his Reddit.

Unbeknownst to him, KSI recently reacted to this 'fan art' and appeared genuinely confused as to how such a caricature ended up receiving a whopping 71K likes!

When he later realizes that PewDiePie is the artist behind this troll, his reaction is simply priceless.

KSI x PewDiePie ft. fan art

In his most recent video, KSI came across PewDiePie's work of art, oblivious to the fact that it was actually created by him.

He simply thought it was just another piece of fan art and was stunned to see how popular it has become on Reddit:

"Hey yo, why has this got so many likes? 71,000! I've never seen so many likes or upvotes....what's going on?? I'm so confused, this makes no sense."

He then commented on the art and instantly labelled it as 'trash':

"This is one of the worst drawings I've seen in my life! I don't even have a moustache like that! How's this person made me look like an uglier version of handsome squidward? Who the f**k drew this??"

He then goes on to downvote the post before spotting another post which reveals PewDiePie drawing him. He remained absolutely speechless for the next few seconds before hilariously commenting:

"Oh what a marvellous piece of art, let's go! One of the best pieces of art I have ever seen! Wow,talk about rollercoaster! Oh, that makes so much sense....Thanks Pewdie.":

As a means of getting back at PewDiePie, KSI came up with his own 'masterpiece':

With their hilarious banter and display of art, the duo has once again won over the internet, who just can't seem to get enough of KSI x PewDiePie.