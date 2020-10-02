PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, is a Swedish YouTuber and comedian, who boasts the second highest number of subscribers on the platform. PewDiePie currently has a whopping 107 million subscribers on YouTube, with a further 1.2 million followers on Twitch.
Of course, PewDiePie hasn’t, of yet, actually posted anything on Twitch. Most of his YouTube videos are comedic, while he is also a gamer who regularly played various horror and action video games. Recently, he has been playing the 2018 release Among Us, and has even collaborated with various streamers like Ninja and Pokimane.
Regardless, in this article we look at PewDiePie's body transformation, which has recently taken over the internet.
PewDiePie's body transformation is taking over the Internet
On the 30th of September, PewDiePie posted the following picture. As you can see, the photo presents a huge physical transformation that surprised his fans, to put it mildly.
While most fans were impressed and could not believe how ripped the YouTuber had become, others wanted him to not shave his beard.
Some fans suggested that PewDiePie’s transformation has forced them to make some huge changes in their lifestyles.
The YouTuber has been one of the most famous internet personalities of the past decade, and has actually followed a rigorous routine and diet, which is what eventually led to this incredible transformation. Back in May 2020, PewDiePie actually posted a video shedding light on his workout and diet.
As you can see, while the results were apparent back then as well, he appears to have made use of the extra time the pandemic has afforded everybody. In the video, PewDiePie talked about some extreme changes that he had made to his diet. This includes consuming more protein and not drinking soda or alcohol, except on special occasions.
Regardless, the recent photo has made quite an impression on his fans. Some of them had specific questions about his abs.
Others decided that it was the right time to confess to some long term feelings.
Most people were simply surprised with the transformation, and congratulated PewDiePie on his new look.
Regardless, one particular fan appeared convinced that the photograph had been edited.Published 02 Oct 2020, 23:47 IST