KSI reacts to Corpse Husband's music, and the internet can't get enough of it

In his latest video, popular YouTuber JJ Olatunji aka KSI reacted to internet sensation Corpse Husband's infectious music.

The 27-year old English YouTuber/ rapper recently reacted to MrBeast Rewind 2020 and was left thoroughly impressed by Corpse Husband's music.

here’s ksi reacting to corpse’s music for anyone who wants it pic.twitter.com/0ZoWOQdzqb — rust enthusiast (@C0RPSECORE) January 3, 2021

From marveling at how low his voice is, to giving him a shout out; the recent KSI x Corpse Husband exchange is winning over the internet.

Twitter reacts to KSI x Corpse Husband

MrBeast's Rewind 2020 was a compilation of all the viral trends on YouTube and the personalities behind them for the year 2020.

One of the breakout stars of 2020 has been Corpse Husband, who got a good amount of screen time in the Rewind video.

"Mate, Corpse's voice bruh, what is that? How can it be that low? Holy s**T man! I hope he does music. He has to do a couple of tunes," remarked KSI.

KSI then proceeded to look up some of Corpse Husband's popular tracks such as "Miss You" and "White Tee", which left him in awe of his musical talents/

"Yo, oh my f*****g god, he actually does music! F*****g fair play bruh! Damn, my man is going in....Jesus! Bro, his voice is so low , it's pretty much bass....He is his own instrument! It is just one with the beat, that's hard bro. Yo shout out Corpse!"

With KSI fanboying over Corpse Husband's music, Twitter was soon abuzz with quite a few reactions.

While one section just couldn't get enough of the wholesomeness, another began to demand a KSI x Corpse Husband collaboration. These were some of the best reactions on Twitter:

LITERALLY MY REACTION WHEN I FOUND OUT I WAS SO GASSED LMAO I LOVE BOTH OF THEM — E̸M̸⎊ ғɪɴᴀʟʟʏ ᴀ PS5 ᴏᴡɴᴇʀ #Venom2Gang (@emmfilmss) January 4, 2021

I love his reaction lmao — Maria ❤️ 🌧️🌹🌱🖤💛 (@twinklecat500) January 3, 2021

"He's basically his own instrument"



HELSPSNR 💀💀 — ✨ Warlock || CorpseArtSquad ✨ (@CorpseWarlock) January 3, 2021

The best thing ever — Amaloa🌸 (@amaloaurie) January 3, 2021

AND HIM REACTING TO MISS YOU MY FAV OOOF SAME — jknloᴮᴱ⁷ |Corpsie🦦 (@btsgcrps) January 3, 2021

the way the first impression of corpse’s discography is Miss You!



as it should be. — bri - 19 days (@unhoIyaffection) January 3, 2021

My two worlds colliding Lmaooo I love thissss😭😭 — Reem (@Reoome666) January 3, 2021

I had the biggest smile throughout this entire video <33 KSI discovered the music we're all here for — Flokii (@fl0k_ii) January 3, 2021

I’ve been a huge fan of @KSI and @Corpse_Husband and that small interaction on ksi’s video hyped me up sm — abi (@curiosity_iam) January 3, 2021

@KSI @Corpse_Husband JJ if you would make song togheter i swear that would be a banger. Please JJ <3 — wuja1324 (@wuja13241) January 3, 2021

With fans going absolutely gaga over KSI's recent interaction with Corpse Husband, it remains to be seen if the duo will cater to fan demand sometime soon.

Be it in the form of an Among Us stream or a dream music collaboration, one can only wonder at the magic that KSI and Corpse Husband could potentially create with their unique music taste.

Even an exchange between the two is sure to attract a significant amount of attention. KSI's infectious energy might be the perfect match for Corpse's reserved persona.

With his recent appearance on MrBeast's Rewind 2020, it looks like Corpse Husband has just won himself a new fan.