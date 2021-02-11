"This is true pain": The KSI x TommyInnit feud rages online

TommyInnit is threatened with a physical beat down, as his feud with KSI gets more heated.

Stop tweeting its annoying — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 9, 2021

TommyInnit is a popular Minecraft streamer who is known for making comments that are harsh or rude. He recently tweeted to KSI, a well known UK rapper, to stop tweeting and that KSI was annoying. Normally, nothing would come of it, but Tommy is popular, which might have made him more visible to KSI.

Wait till this pandemic is over mate. You’re getting beat 👊🏿 — KSI (@KSI) February 9, 2021

i think he’s just upset he’s getting ratio-ed by this kid pic.twitter.com/4T6Jleru5J — Emma Piotrowski (@piotrowski_emma) February 9, 2021

he would beat u in a fight — karleigh (@karIeighs) February 9, 2021

KSI immediately went on to tell Tommy that when the pandemic is over, Tommy would be getting "beat". This is slang for getting beaten up. This didn't go over well with his fans.

Philza? That sounds like an STD — KSI (@KSI) February 9, 2021

DON'T YOU EVER DISRESPECT A GOD EVER AGAIN IF PHILZA DOESN'T BEAT YOU UP THEN THE FANDOM WILL!!!!



(I sound so pressed- I cant- XD) — aanavar (@aanavar_) February 9, 2021

Philza literally get more likes than u fatneek — chronomorph (@Chronothecow) February 10, 2021

Tommy responded with a mock laugh and mentioned his older friend and fellow streamer, Philza. KSI wasn't impressed and told Tommy that his friend's name sounded like an STD. This sent even more fans on a rage.

The insult to Philza was enough to send Tommy over the edge. Tommy yelled at KSI, shouting many obscenities. KSI responded with a laughing gif but didn't respond to Tommy's next insult.

KSI has since posted a tweet summarizing the situation he was in. KSI's tweet alludes to the fact that Tommy's tweets are receiving a lot more engagement. The tweet's picture also shows how silly the ordeal has become.

You have a lot more power than you probably realize. pic.twitter.com/B3otCBDPE0 — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) February 9, 2021

tommy is taller than you — Em (she/they) (@Emhitch773) February 9, 2021

KSI's best bet is just to end the feud here before he ends up hurting his reputation.

KSI technically broke the law by threatening TommyInnit with physical violence

Both Tommy and KSI live in the United Kingdom; so both understand that Tommy may be a minor in the eyes of the law, depending on where they live. Tommy, who lives in Nottingham, is 16-years-old and KSI, who lives in London, is an adult at the age of 26. In the cities that the two live in, Tommy is considered a minor and this means that an adult threatened a minor.

and you’re catching a case — 💛mia💛 (@fadedjide) February 9, 2021

TommyInnit isn't the type of person to go running to the police over the smallest beef. He is constantly insulting people online for clout, and so, he won in this situation. Tommy will always come at others with the highest intensity he can for his brand.

KSI very noticeably lowered his tone in his responses to Tommy. KSI was most likely told to calm down by his lawyer or label. If KSI had gone further, then Tommy's parents might have pressed charges.

Any charges would most likely lead to a fine, but it would damage KSI's image if word got to the news. The news stations would highlight the age differences in headlines and tarnish KSI's image. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine other rappers putting KSI on diss tracks for being so fragile against a child.

Grown ass man arguing with a 16 yr old — chris (@goatJameszn) February 9, 2021

The outcome of a destroyed image is all KSI should expect if he goes too far in his feud with Tommy. The two are still arguing, so only time will tell if Tommy's parents feel their son is in danger.

