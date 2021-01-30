TommyInnit replies to Ariana Grande, gets trolled by fans

Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently created a stir online after deciding to reply to a tweet by popular music artist Ariana Grande.

The 16-year old British YouTuber and Minecraft star, known for his energetic persona and hilarious quips on stream, said:

hey ariaian grande. whats up. me again — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 28, 2021

From hilariously misspelling her name to asking TikTok star Larry to convey his greetings to her, TommyInnit seemed to be his trademark self on Twitter:

Larray tell ariana I said hi please — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 28, 2021

He was also joined by fellow Minecraft YouTuber Toby Smith, aka Tubbo, who chimed in with his own witty remark:

ALSO ME TOO! — Tubbo (@TubboLive) January 28, 2021

In light of his recent comment on Grande's tweet, other Twitter users responded by trolling TommyInnit for his continued attempts to eke out a reply from one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Twitter responds to TommyInnit x Ariana Grande.

One of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers, TommyInnit, is currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.

From frequently collaborating with the likes of Dream, Karl Jacobs, Quackity, and more to dominating the Twitch charts with impressive viewership numbers, the sprightly 16-year old's popularity continues to scale new heights with each passing month.

He is also known for his fun interactions with popular celebrities and YouTubers, the most recent being Grande.

Here are some of the replies from fans who took advantage of the opportunity to troll him hilariously:

waiting for the day she blocks u — emilie ☁️ (@karlsseavey) January 28, 2021

u can’t even spell her name right she isn’t noticing u tommy — syd (@bleuwurld) January 28, 2021

can u guys take the hint this is like the fourth time — sky :P (@ghostwiIbur) January 28, 2021

HOW DO YOU STILL MANAGE TO SPELL HER NAME WRONG pic.twitter.com/mCuBaHif1a — Honeyanilu ⭐️ (@honeyanilu) January 28, 2021

FOCUS ON JACKBOX TOMMY pic.twitter.com/bew6wlzyzo — Lia (@lianotaken) January 28, 2021

take the hint Tommy pic.twitter.com/7KQcYB4cJP — samantha 📌 selfie (@traitorxwilbur) January 28, 2021

This isn't the first time TommyInnit has tweeted at Grande. He has done so on numerous occasions in the past. But the YouTuber hasn't received a reply from the pop star yet.

While his attempts at getting her attention might end up short, TommyInnit continues to make waves online with his successful Minecraft streams.

Moreover, the banter he shares with his fanbase makes things more memorable.

From cracking 600,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch to almost becoming the face of PogChamp, TommyInnit continues to grow.