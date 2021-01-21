Corpse Husband replies to TommyInnit, and fans can't get enough of it

Two of the most popular YouTubers in the world at the moment, Corpse Husband and TommyInnit recently shared a memorable Twitter exchange, and it has left fans wanting more.

TommyInnit recently took to Twitter to roast fellow Minecraft streamer Dream, whom he had put in "prison" during a memorable stream:

just put dream in fucking prison, FEELING GOOD! — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 20, 2021

Often known to take jibes at each other, the duo's camaraderie was on display yet again, as Dream played into the entire prison meme. TommyInnit made sure to rub it in his face as well:

Hey guys I put Dream in prison. it was because of me. remember that forever — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 20, 2021

While fans are used to their frequent banter, it was an unexpected reply by the internet's favourite mystery man, Corpse Husband that went on to steal the show:

you know what, you're alright Tommy — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) January 20, 2021

thanks corpse husband, I appreciate your endorsement — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 20, 2021

Soon after Corpse's reply went viral, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions, as excited fans responded to this "Dream" crossover.

Fans react to Corpse Husband x TommyInnit ganging up against Dream

During a recent Minecraft stream, one of the biggest talking points was TommyInnit throwing Dream in prison - an incident which soon gave birth to several memes and hilarious responses online.

Moreover, with Corpse Husband entering the scheme of things, fans simply couldn't seem to get enough of the entire situation.

Here are some of the reactions from fans, most of whom jokingly accused Corpse of "betraying" his faceless brother, Dream:

I THOUGHT THE FACELESS STUCK TOGETHER — sarah (@simpgogy) January 20, 2021

i thought faceless people stick together.. pic.twitter.com/0Aftb135FK — Maddie?? (@solanaswhoree) January 20, 2021

Corpse agrees! 👏👏👏 — Blossom Heart (@BlossomHeart16) January 20, 2021

The faceless stick together is broken now 😔😔 — Lily_yuh (@BruhYoshizawa) January 21, 2021

Vouch — Jen Loves Dream SMP (@SmpJen) January 21, 2021

NOT THIS CROSS OVER pic.twitter.com/qmSu4wu0Dq — chichi?? | vanna’s gogy ♡ (@chiorpse) January 20, 2021

YYYYYEEEAAHHHHH LETS GO WE LOVE TO SEE THIS INTERACTION — SOFIA (@s0fjaaa) January 20, 2021

I-not yall being the two YouTubers i watch most right now 💀 — Ari Kline (@ari_kline) January 21, 2021

No stranger to the world of Minecraft, in the past Corpse Husband appeared on the famed Dream SMP as a guest, and was given a tour around.

With his recent interaction with TommyInnit, fans will now be hoping that this leads to a possible return for Corpse to the Dream SMP.

TommyInnit on the other hand, continues to make waves online, having recently drawn 650,000 concurrent viewers, which is a phenomenal feat considering he is only 16 years of age.

this would make tommy's stream 8th all time for individual streams across both Twitch and YouTube. here's the most recent chart (shroud is missing all blame goes to streamhatchet). Minecraft and Fortnite have all 8 spots https://t.co/wuC5PSmUuW — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 20, 2021

In light of their recent interaction, a possible team-up between the two is sure to attract a significant amount of interest online.