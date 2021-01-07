"A terrible day for mankind": Fans want TommyInnit to be the new face of PogChamp on Twitch

Twitch recently grabbed headlines after they decided to remove the beloved PogChamp emote from their platform, following inflammatory remarks made by creator Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez on the US Capitol violence.

The face of the emote for several years, Gootecks recently came in for criticism after his tweets inciting civil unrest came in for harsh criticism online.

Owing to the controversial nature of his statements, Twitch decided to remove the PogChamp emote from their platform in order to maintain the spirit of "good conscience":

We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture. However, we can't in good conscience continue to enable use of the image. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

As the streaming community duked it out online over the utility of this monumental decision, popular Minecraft streamer TommyInnit recently responded by calling it "a terrible day for mankind":

THIS IS A FUCKING TERRIBLE DAY FOR MANKIND — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 7, 2021

Known for his frequent usage of the PogChamp emote, soon after TommyInnit's tweet went viral online, several fans began to petition for him to take over as the new face of PogChamp on Twitch.

PogChamp is one of the oldest and most popular emotes on Twitch, and it is used by millions across the globe in chats to convey excitement, hype and as a symbol of classic meme material.

The emote first made its appearance back in 2010, where the creator, Gootecks, made an exaggerated wide-eyed and open-mouthed expression during a Cross Counter TV video.

Since then the PogChamp emote has gone on to become synonymous with the streaming community, who were recently shocked to find out that one of their favourite emotes had been removed from Twitch.

With Twitch working on designing an all-new PogChamp emote, fans recently suggested TommyInnit's name as the adequate replacement, given his conspicuous love for the emote.

Dear Friends,



I just signed the petition "Make tommyinnit the new face of pogchamp" and wanted to ask if you could add your name too.



This campaign means a lot to me and the more support we can get behind it, the better chance we have of succeeding.https://t.co/0eT3ZuVgd0 — Saber the saber tooth tiger (@JaionnaMcReyno1) January 7, 2021

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans "sympathized" with TommyInnit, whose chat is often known to be replete with a barrage of PogChamp emotes:

your chat is going to be so so shit now — Kian ☠️ (@KianKSG) January 7, 2021

Tommy's chat after PogChamp got removed pic.twitter.com/ReJt4Zs7IN — Dwort (@Dwortsow) January 7, 2021

REPLACE IT WITH A TOMMY POGCHAMP — ✧ghost✧cheese (@____moth___) January 7, 2021

Petition to make tommy the new face of "PogChamp" emote on twitch when this one is removed. retweet to sign — ava (@Waterswings) January 7, 2021

Petition for @tommyinnit to be the new PogChamp. My guy deserves it. @Twitch — k1tten9irl743 (@CassG51755659) January 7, 2021

tommy this should be the pogchamp emote any truers pic.twitter.com/eqA85G24Yl — ➹ lilly is in pain (@lillysoot) January 7, 2021

I think @tommyinnit should be the new PogChamp face. Tommy is probably the streamer who mostly cares about it and uses it all the time. — GZ Scythe 🌐 (@OrbScythe) January 7, 2021

Tommy Did Justice For This Emote. He Deservers It. PogChamp @Twitch pic.twitter.com/vjODElENNk — sohf (@sohfYouTube) January 7, 2021

TOMMY NEEDS TO BE THE NEW POGCHAMP @tommyinnit VOUCH? — Jᴏsɪᴇ-ᴛᴀᴇ ɪs ᴍʏ ʙʙ (@ImNotAsian_) January 7, 2021

As more and more people continue to suggest TommyInnit's name as the new face of PogChamp, it remains to be seen who Twitch ultimately ends up selecting as the face of a new and revamped PogChamp emote.