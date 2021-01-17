TommyInnit's Minecraft settings, skin, seed, server, and more

Thomas 'Tommy' Simmons, also known as TommyInnit, took the gaming world by storm in 2020 by becoming one of the most popular Minecraft Twitch streamers.

16-year-old TommyInnit is one of the most popular young streamers on Twitch. He plays a pivotal role in the Dream SMP community and has a loyal following. He is known for his daily Minecraft Twitch streams.

Since January 2020, TommyInnit saw an increase of Twitch followers from a mere twenty-five thousand to over two million. His Youtube follower count went in the same direction, skyrocketing from just under 100,000 subscribers to over five million.

He is best known for his friendships with fellow streamers and YouTubers Wilbur Soot, Dream, Tubbo, Philza, and more.

Who is TommyInnit?

TommyInnit is a sixteen-year-old Minecraft streamer and Youtuber who has an immense following when it comes to gameplay.

He's known for his humorous and brash online personality. He also has a broad fanbase that includes kids and adults. His videos are entertaining for all ages because he frequently interacts with other streamers and YouTubers older than him. This brings a wide range of viewers to his platform.

TommyInnit has a reputation for streaming every day and being consistent with his content. Viewers have a neverending stream of content from him to enjoy. His boyish charm, humor, and little brother vibe attracts viewers. Over 200,000 viewers join his Twitch stream routinely.

His most popular stream had over 400,000 viewers tuning in to watch his Minecraft gameplay. That stream occurred on January 6th, 2021, and included him tackling the End in Minecraft.

What skin does TommyInnit use?

TommyInnit is known for quite a few Minecraft skins. He uses one regularly. Other skins were used in the Dream SMP roleplay series in which he participates.

His classic skin is known for his iconic red and white t-shirt—he is frequently seen wearing this in VODs and Youtube videos—and tan trousers. This skin can be downloaded on NameMC here.

His other popular skins are his 'L'Manburg' skin. WilburSoot, Tubbo, and a few other Minecraft Dream SMP series members have variations of this skin. He worse variants of the homeless skin when he was 'abandoned' by the other Dream SMP members, and many more.

This L'Manburg skin is dressed in a revolutionary suit and hat and can be downloaded through NameMC here.

To check out his other skins, players can access his NameMC account, which has links to download and view every skin TommyInnit has ever used in Minecraft.

What settings does TommyInnit use?

TommyInnit has yet to release the Minecraft settings he uses. But it has been speculated that he uses the standard-setting or settings that are slightly modified.

He is known for using keybinds for multiple things, including in his popular hacking videos where he plays around with different hacking clients for Minecraft.

TommyInnit's Minecraft Seed

Although TommyInnit doesn't have a specific seed he is known for, he is most frequently attributed to the Dream SMP.

The Dream SMP is a survival multiplayer roleplay that many popular Minecraft YouTubers participate in. It's a scripted and staged world with different plot twists and characters. It is a treat for viewers to be immersed in various streams and YouTube videos.

The series contains multiple wars and warring factions. With so many familiar faces participating in this YouTube series, viewers of the respective YouTubers tune in large numbers.

The seed used for the DreamSMP server is: 5826025064014972987

Does TommyInnit have a public server?

Tommy currently does not have a server available for the public. It is unknown if he has one in the works.

Even the DreamSMP server frequented by various Minecraft content creators like Tubbo, Wilbur, Technoblade, Schlatt, Karl, Quackity, and more is not available for the public to access. If players outside of that inner circle were to find the server, a whitelist feature would prevent players from joining without being invited.

There are currently players out there spending hours trying to recreate the DreamSMP map, and quite a few of them are updated and ready to download.

Facts about TommyInnit

TommyInnit's main content consists of videos covering the DreamSMP, SMPEarth, Hypixel Skyblock, Hacking clients, and the Minecraft Championships.

TommyInnit has the YouTube rank on the Hypixel server and has been temporarily banned from the server multiple times due to his videos.

TommyInnit's team in the fourth ever Minecraft Championships, the Purple Pandas, won first place, winning the entire tournament. He won seventh place in the player ranking.

TommyInnit has released a YouTooz figure. It sold out within the first thirteen hours of being released. This means it was one of the fastest sales for the YouTooz company selling thousands of units in before day's end.

TommyInnit appeared in a hijacked stream of Wilbur Soot's showing off his 'vlog gun,' which eventually became a bargaining chip for Wilbur Soot to make TommyInnit do better Minecraft Championship games.

