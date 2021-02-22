Minecraft stans want to cancel KSI for allegedly being transphobic and making edgy jokes

Minecraft stans have found a new individual in their crosshairs this time. It was none other than YouTuber Olajide William Olatunji, also known as KSI. Twitter tried canceling KSI because he made a few edgy jokes on live stream and was allegedly being transphobic.

This entire scenario was brought to light via a thread of tweets on Twitter by an individual who tried to make a case about KSI being a bad person. The individual brought up the content from Quackity's stream, where KSI and Floris, better known as Fundy, engaged in dark humor.

Minecraft stans try canceling KSI.

why ksi is a shitty person. — jae (@jaedino_o) February 19, 2021

The tweet above contains a thread of tweets based upon which the individual labels KSI as transphobic. While few people on the internet voiced a similar opinion, some disagreed.

//SH

I highly doubt anyone remembers it but remember when skydoesminecraft quit minecraft to do music and he dropped a distrack on KSI and he did the same? Yeah I hated him ever since that because of the line "how you gonna be a dad when you cutting yourself" and I hated him 😭 — professional simp (Ivan) (@This_is_home_7) February 20, 2021

// self harm



HE ALSO MADE FUN OF ADAM, SKYDOESMINECRAFT FOR SELF HARMING IN A HORRIBLE TIME IN HIS LIFE — livie 🌿 (@goreiplier) February 20, 2021

The internet went back and dug up what KSI had said or done previously, thereby calling him out for it. However, people change and aren't the same person they were in the past. Calling them out for what they used to be doesn't seem like a sensible thing to do.

Reasons KSI has changed

1: In his videos he said that he has moved on from his past and apologises for doing the stuff he did in the past.

2 : KSI's humor is and has been like that since the start of his channel. If you did not like it, then you should not watch him. — Random Person (@BruhGuy6969) February 22, 2021

https://t.co/zrirAAJxjE

This thread shows it all. — Random Person (@BruhGuy6969) February 22, 2021

Individuals on the internet have gone as far as blocking KSI on Twitter.

Users on the internet pointed out that KSI wouldn't be affected despite these individuals blocking him on Twitter.

man that REALLY made a HUGE impact on his follower count and subscriber count ... he must be crying on the floor begging for ur attention as he cries himself to sleep thinking that a person named skellyboo has blocked him .. he will shit and piss his pants or something have dream — Earth Crystalius (@ECrystalius) February 21, 2021

🥶🥶🥶 news report he is crying — Joshua Walter Kimmich🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@KIRISHURA21) February 21, 2021

Twitter folk attempted to cancel Fundy and KSI about this issue. The internet went as far as allegedly sending Fundy death threats.

While it's okay to disagree with or dislike someone on the internet, it's never okay to send someone death threats.

The messages @KSI and @FundyLive are insane. Stop trying to cancel them and just being blatant assholes. It’s a joke in a game that is made for it. JJ’s humour has always been slightly edgy at times, so it was to be expected. Anyways, love em both❤️ #fundy #fundyisoverparty #ksi — Johndewolf (@Arsenal14FACups) February 20, 2021

I personally also think that people should stop considering everything a slur. The ‘t-slur’ is something most people won’t have ever heard off. Also, you all stan Fundy. He makes one joke, ONE that you don’t like and you make #fundyisoverparty trending. That is ridiculous to me — Johndewolf (@Arsenal14FACups) February 21, 2021

The fact that he has to go through the shit he is right now because of this, like death threats etc. Is unacceptable, and you should really reconsider your own actions if you took part in that — Johndewolf (@Arsenal14FACups) February 21, 2021

People on the internet also noted that some individuals love taking offense to anything without any particular reason.

What’s the world come to 😂❄️ — Jack Mason (@MasonJack04) February 20, 2021

This generation 🤦🏼‍♂️ these next 20 years are gonna be so bad for culture — 𝕋𝕁 (@TJMUFC26) February 20, 2021

People also responded to the situation by saying that not everyone can take dark jokes, but it's fine as long as they don't mean it. Jokes are meant to be taken at face value. Nothing more, nothing less.

(just like the fundy situation, thanks connor pugs)



I know not everyone can handle his jokes.



ONLY Cancel Someone if they actually mean it, if it's a joke, then f* off. — templated (@templated_) February 21, 2021

Some people also tried asking the individual who started this thread about what she wanted to achieve.

I don’t get what you’re tryna achieve here it’s not liek this will affect JJ in anyway shape or form — Farhan Ramjan 🇵🇸 (@FR_MUFC1) February 20, 2021

Either way, streamers may display edgy humor, but their idea isn't to offend followers. With that said, everyone has their own levels of tolerance towards jokes. As mentioned before, jokes should be taken at face value. Ignoring displeasing jokes is probably the best option.