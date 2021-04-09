Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Karl Jacobs, and more join streaming community in wishing TommyInnit on his 17th birthday

Popular Minecraft streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons has turned 17 amid extensive fanfare.

The YouTuber, known for his acerbic tongue and caustic wit, is one of the most popular teenage content creators today. He has amassed millions of followers and subscribers over his career so far.

Just turned 17. I feel stronger already — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 8, 2021

He recently took to Twitter to announce that he has officially turned 17 in his trademark style.

This prompted a barrage of responses from the online community as the likes of Corpse Husband, Seán William "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin, Karl Jacobs, and more wished the Brit "Happy Birthday" in a rather humorous fashion.

TommyInnit's birthday: Twitter sends wishes to Minecraft's manchild

Ever since he started streaming at the young age of 14, TommyInnit has witnessed a meteoric rise in overall growth and popularity.

After dabbling in games such as Fortnite and PUBG, he eventually shifted to streaming Minecraft full-time, where his exploits led to him joining the famous Dream SMP.

He is also known for his highly entertaining interactions with his friends circle, including fellow Minecraft streamers Ranboo, Alexis "Quackity" Alex, Karl Jacobs, Wilbur Soot, and Toby "Tubbo" Smith.

Apart from his friends, he can often be found in many a celebrity's comments section, ranging from The Rock to Bruno Mars, which serves as fodder for hilarious responses from his army of fans.

In honor of his 17th birthday, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions as the streaming community came together to wish the internet's favorite manchild a very happy birthday.

Here are some of the humorous birthday wishes from the streaming community:

HAPPY B DAY BOSS MAN WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Tubbo (@TubboLive) April 8, 2021

Happy Birthday Tommy! — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) April 8, 2021

Happy birthday influential gamer Tommy. I was gonna buy you a gift but then didnt want to — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) April 8, 2021

Happy Birthday Tommy! — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) April 9, 2021

HAPPY BIRTH! — Skeppy (@Skeppy) April 9, 2021

I DOUBT IT!!!! — Quackity (@Quackity) April 9, 2021

good job — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 9, 2021

happy birthday big man — Punz (@Punztw) April 9, 2021

Congratulations on aging! Cant wait to see you do it again next year! — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) April 9, 2021

17 big years, cheers to 17 more! — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) April 9, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I HOPE YOU EAT LOTS OF YUMMY CAKE :D — Hafu (@itshafu) April 9, 2021

Happy bday m8 :) — Ph1LzA (@Ph1LzA) April 9, 2021

The past few months have been a roller coaster ride for TommyInnit, who has breached the mark for the highest concurrent viewers on Twitch on numerous occasions.

Moreover, with almost 8 million subscribers on YouTube and an additional 4.8 million followers on Twitch, TommyInnit's streaming career seems to be flourishing.

With thousands of fans joining the streaming community in extending wishes to him, TommyInnit's 17th birthday certainly seems to be a joyous occasion for the Minecraft community.

