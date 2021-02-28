 TommyInnit claims he can beat The Rock in a fight and Twitter can't get enough of it 

TommyInnit tweeted that only he could beat The Rock in a fight and the tweets about it have not stopped.

my streamer is fucking embarrassing — cas (@its_cassssie) February 28, 2021

In a reply to one of Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s tweets, Tommy stated he was the doom of Dwayne. Although it was obviously a joke, it was so funny that Tommy became the center of attention for how silly the situation sounded. Tweets immediately came in pointing out the ridiculousness of that statement.

NOT DWANYE THE ROCK JOHNSON TOMMY PLEASE — jules SELFIE PINNED (@beesduo) February 28, 2021

he gets a check and runs with it — xan (@freezeframemp3) February 28, 2021

Many disagreed with Tommy because TommyInnit could not come close to taking down the former WWE Champion. They stated that the fight between the two would not last long.

Simi one day he will threaten the queen — Badboyhalo DSMPOCRP (@Roodwarf) February 28, 2021

tommy he could literally step on you — Reese 🦦 (@operationhonk) February 28, 2021

Why did twitter verified this kid? — Mella (@HEMMOglobinTV) February 28, 2021

Others were surprised that Tommy was able to “Ratio” The Rock. Ratio, meaning Tommy received more attention in the likes. This seems unfair because The Rock was advertising his show and Tommy was trying to gain clout by responding with a troll.

did tommyinnit just ratio dwayne the rock johnson — rowan (@rowan_is_pog) February 28, 2021

This ordeal seems to have been of only benefit to Dwayne Johnson. TommyInnit’s reply is trending, which means that Dwayne’s original tweet is trending along with it. Thanks to Tommy, The Rock received far more attention than he would have otherwise as a result of tweeting about his show.

the rock three size times of tommy — lil Paigon (@lilpaigon) February 28, 2021

The Rock did not respond to Tommy and is unlikely to do so anyway. He is the kind of person who never gets hot over random tweets and he only likes to roast people who know him personally.

TommyInnit has a history of challenging others over Twitter

Tommy gained clout by trolling and challenging other popular Twitter users. Most recently, Tommy was trending because he got into a Twitter argument with KSI. KSI took offense at Tommy, calling him annoying, and snapped back at Tommy.

This ignited a flame war, which Tommy is known for. KSI eventually gave up because it was clear that Tommy would say anything to keep the conversation going.

Tommy, I know you see this. Please stop threatening to fight celebrities. You will get beaten up! — Lou ♡ (@Louiseypie_) February 28, 2021

Tommy will most likely move on again to find someone else to troll, but KSI's response will be hard to duplicate.

