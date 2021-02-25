Minecraft star TommyInnit banned on TikTok, and fans believe ThatVeganTeacher could be behind it

Minecraft streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" Simmons has confirmed that he has been banned on TikTok.

However, there are no concrete reasons for the ban yet, and fans have some theories.

As far as anyone knows, TommyInnit was banned from TikTok due to a violation of multiple community guidelines. These guidelines were strangely not specified, so many fans have taken it upon themselves to theorize over the reason behind the ban.

TommyInnit is a Minecraft streamer with 6.5M YouTube subscribers. pic.twitter.com/96uIsGmv2c — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 24, 2021

One of the most prevalent theories revolves around another TikToker called ThatVeganTeacher. Her real name is Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, and she is a well-known vegan activist on TikTok who often gets trolled for her extreme beliefs.

It may seem like she has nothing to do with TommyInnit as they are in two completely separate spheres online. However, she was recently trolled by his fanbase over a duet that she uploaded with one of his TikTok videos.

Earlier this week, ThatVeganTeacher was also banned on TikTok due to a violation of multiple community guidelines. Whether that was due to real infractions or mass reports from the TommyInnit community is up for debate. Now that TommyInnit is banned, ThatVeganTeacher is being blamed by fans.

The idea is that she may have mass reported TommyInnit and caused his TikTok ban. However, this is merely a theory.

The drama between TommyInnit and ThatVeganTeacher explained

tommy didn’t do shit unban him! he’s already locked up in a prison don’t lock him up on tiktok too or youre a dream apologist #FreeTommy pic.twitter.com/C8nYxM9yzT — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@SLEEPYMILS) February 24, 2021

The odd drama between TommyInnit and ThatVeganTeacher seems completely unlikely, and it was a very random crossover of spheres.

TommyInnit made a TikTok back in December in which he said:

"I’m at college and I’m surrounded by women."

It was part of a running joke in his community about finding a girl. In an unlikely situation, ThatVeganTeacher made a duet with the video on TikTok with the 16-year-old Minecraft star.

#freetommy i think she did it but i just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/f11k5P0GJT — petra :) (@petra404k) February 24, 2021

#FreeTommy I think she did it, but I just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/7JBQXav7cv — OKO MARCH 26!!! (@SimpForBeast) February 24, 2021

In ThatVeganTeacher's duet, she says:

"Don’t be scared, Tommy. Just follow That Meat Teacher, Miss Tofu. She’ll help you find a nice vegan girl who will teach you what to do."

Fans of TommyInnit were quick to troll the video with their own duets, and it prompted some aggravated responses from ThatVeganTeacher.