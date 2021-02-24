That Vegan Teacher slams critics in return after TikTok ban

Kadie Karen Diekmeye, also known as That Vegan Teacher, was recently banned from TikTok following multiple community guidelines violations.

The internet responded to the universally disliked vegan activist by celebrating on Twitter and other social media platforms. The self-proclaimed animal rights activist even released a 23-minute statement on her YouTube channel addressing the issue.

That Vegan Teacher returns, still hated by the internet

That Vegan Teacher's video, titled "Censorship: Why Good People Must Rise Up And Speak Out," begins with her talking about how people have been celebrating her ban on TikTok. With a crazy hypothesis that people are guilty of her getting censored on the internet, the ex-TikToker talks about how "good people" must raise their voices.

What's unironically funnier about the entire fiasco is that on a clip talking about censorship and how it's bad, That Vegan Teacher has turned off comments on her video. This essentially censors anyone who disagrees with her.

The influencer seems to be digging an even deeper ditch for herself with these hilarious cases of hypocrisy.

Comments and ratings turned off. Telling. 😩 — deadrun 🖤🤍💜 (@_deadrun) February 23, 2021

The main area of criticism against the activist was that she forces her dog to have a vegan diet. That is entirely against the natural biological order for such meat-eating animals.

"My dog, Bella, has been given only vegan food since August 2017. She is 100% healthy and happy. She is not being abused. She is walked several times per day, and she sleeps in our bed with us. She is abundantly loved. People spread lies about Bella despite me posting regular videos about her swimming, running, and playing with her friends, just like all normal dogs do."

The internet still wants nothing to do with the pushy vegan activist who feels that being vegan persecutes people in the way racism and transphobia do. They are still campaigning for her removal from all social media platforms.

Not her acting like she’s being silenced from the internet ☠️ no one has a problem w vegans and activists the problem is when you’re forcing your way of life on to everyone else it’s like when no one like jehova witnesses going door to door trying to convince people to be — janken (@jankenxx) February 23, 2021

jesus christ can she please shut the hell up — Jameson ❀ (1K FOLLOWERS!) (@PositionsTears) February 23, 2021

I know she’s not playing victim...she compared veganphobia to racism and homophobia. ARE YOU KIDDING?! The color of my skin and who I love is not equivalent. Period. — 𝐶𝑎𝑠 (@_cas_xoxo_) February 23, 2021

She literally makes me wanna get a huge steak and eat it... and it is past midnight my time. — Eva Baratheon Morningstar (@Sora_Byul) February 23, 2021

Oh so now she is also trying to diagnose the population and trigger people into a reaction... pic.twitter.com/AZEVdOXEpn — LaLa Delilah - Addicted to my OnlyWhores. (@LaLaDelilahBBW) February 23, 2021

She literally said owning a pet isn’t vegan unless you’re trying to help it??? So we just supposed to let domesticated animals... who are meant for domestication... roam the streets all Willy nilly or sumn — well guess what mimi... we did (@VickyLynnLovey) February 24, 2021

