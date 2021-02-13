Corpse Husband takes on Jschlatt and TommyInnit in the race to feature on a Times Square billboard

Corpse Husband and Jschlatt are competing to have their tweets on a billboard, but Corpse is winning.

it can be an idea or message, just don't get me fired 👀 — Gymshark (@Gymshark) February 11, 2021

Gymshark is holding a competition where the winner will have their tweet on a billboard in Times Square. The tweet with the most user interaction will win the spot. This has caused a lot of competition among the Tweet's comments.

I like men — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 11, 2021

STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 11, 2021

Jschlatt and Corpse Husband are both trying to win. Corpse Husband has used the opportunity to ask the people of Times Square to stream his song "E-girls are ruining my life." Jschlatt went to Discord to call on friends to interact with his "I like men" tweet.

Thanks for the signal boost — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 11, 2021

Signal boost 4 signal boost — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 11, 2021

Done & done. Tell your followers to follow me — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 11, 2021

TommyInnit is trying to help his friend Jschlatt win by replying to Jschlatt's tweet. Tommy's help isn't out of kindness. Instead, he made sure that Jschlatt knows this is only for a mention on his stream. Tommy has not been able to gain more attention from his fellow Minecraft streamers as even the Dream Team has sided against Jschlatt.

Advertisement

<3 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 12, 2021

Corpse Husband solely relies on his likability. Corpse is known to be friendly to everyone, unlike Tommy and Jschlatt, and so, he has a lot more friends and interactive fans. His popular streamer friends have responded to his tweet to boost its visibility.

Advertisement

Well, Corpse just won the billboard. — Linskkkkk (@LeoLinskkkk) February 12, 2021

This small feud has caused some harsh words to be exchanged between Corpse and Jschlatt. Jschlatt deleted a thread where he insulted Corpse and was blunt about his annoyance. He also mentioned this annoyance to Corpse in a Tweet to Tommy.

I’m very often confused as to why he deletes stuff... Some are obvious, like the more personal ones, etc... but this feels so weird to me. Not hating or anything I’m just confused and genuinely wondering what he’s thinking about when he deletes stuff that I don’t see why at first — Jo 💜 BLM ~Īw£ńtÿ|Øñ€|Pïløtš~ (@Paya24_Jowel) February 12, 2021

This is only if I win and not Corpse god I can’t stand him sometimes — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

Based on how much more interaction Corpse's tweet has received, Jschlatt may just be expressing bad sportsmanship.

Related: Corpse Husband reveals he is "too sad" to go to therapy and fans are concerned

Jschlatt most likely lost due to fan love for Corpse Husband

JSchlatt only thinks he will win because he has a silly tweet. The internet loves putting nonsensical phrases and words on anything they can, like Dogecoin. What is seen now, however, is that it's not enough to win a competition like this.

Advertisement

CHOKE YOUR DOVE SOAP pic.twitter.com/mUzsNC00SU — k 🌧 (@sunf1owervol14) February 11, 2021

There is no taking this win from corpsetwt sry bud </3



bad bitches stream agoraphobic — andrea (@andreaHQ_) February 12, 2021

Related: "I drink on an empty stomach": Corpse Husband worries Jacksepticeye after explaining his alcoholic preference

Related: Cologne used by Corpse Husband sells out minutes after being mentioned on live stream