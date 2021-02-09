Corpse Husband reveals he is "too sad" to go to therapy and fans are concerned

Corpse Husband posted a tweet alluding to the fact that he canceled his therapy session because he was too sad to go.

cancelling therapy cause ur too sad to go lmao — CORPSE (@CORPSE) February 9, 2021

It is very concerning when someone feels depressed to the point that they give up on trying to feel better. This is normally a big red flag for potential self-harm. This is the case with Corpse Husband, whose canceled session is making fans question his mental state. Corpse normally goes to therapy to help deal with the physical ailments which keep him at home for long periods of time.

are you sad?

you know what? don’t be sad

because sad backwards is das

and das not good 😔✋🏼 — ☀️˗ˏˋ𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓮𝓼𝓮𝓬𝓪𝓴𝓮ˎˊ˗☀️ (@sykkuniesimp) February 9, 2021

Fans jumped on this tweet with the purpose of brightening Corpse's day, in an attempt to convince him to continue fighting against the depression.

Some posted tweets relating to the streamer in hopes of showing him that he's not alone in these feelings. They hope to show Corpse that his feelings are normal and that they do not make him a weak person.

You have people who genuinely love you, allow that to comfort you. Additionally, therapy can also help sort out your emotions. I believe people spend many years in school to become therapist bc they understand life is hard and we need unbiased help. Don't b afraid to reach out — Ms. S (@Miss_Sssssssss) February 9, 2021

Hey Pal, I know it's hard when it comes doing things, but you have people who are here to support you,I know this message is getting long. But just know we love you, just keep taling baby steps. Anyhow here's an anime clip thingy from tiktok enjoy♥️ pic.twitter.com/QYGOBiArS1 — Blessed buns (@BunsBlessed) February 9, 2021

It’s okay to not be okay, you can try again when you feel a lil better.

As someone who suffers from depression, i feel you and i hope you get better soon.

We care about you..a lot.

Here’s a confession from bingus 🥺🖤 pic.twitter.com/BBzFNOoBuA — 자라 🖤🐈‍⬛ (@leviathansxs) February 9, 2021

Others encouraged him to go to therapy, because alleviating depression is the purpose of therapy in the first place. He should let his therapist or counselor know why he is feeling sad and find steps to tackle the issue at hand.

We love you and we’re here for you. I know it’s hard but try to take care of yourself and therapy is a really big part in that. Anyways here are some cool ass photos or raccoons pic.twitter.com/ybBUeA5gFU — badbitxh (@badbitx28171448) February 9, 2021

I hope this is a joke and that you didn’t actually cancel therapy because you were to sad. I can understand if you are trying to find alternative treatments for your mental issues like medicine, but therapy can really help you — Sully (@GnokiLoki) February 9, 2021

CORPSE NO THATS WHAT ITS FOR pic.twitter.com/UVVrRqCtVd — nicola 🌿 (@thnkingofher) February 9, 2021

Others gave Corpse Husband an alternative to therapy if he was still too sad to go. The purpose of these tweets was to provide doses of happiness, to try and push him through the day.

Just like my dog was watching over me when I left for work after being absent for a long time because of depression we are also watching over you and hope that you feel better soon. You have a lot of people who care about you and wish you nothing but the best. You are loved. pic.twitter.com/h6wNl9KSGk — Keksoli (@keksoli) February 9, 2021

Aww let that lil cute demon fight the squirrel lol — Patrick Hurdle (@patrick_hurdle) February 9, 2021

tho tbh this song also makes u gay but that's just a positive side effect — ✨Brown J.R.R. Tolkien ✨ (@jojosrainbowadv) February 9, 2021

It is nice to see that Corpse Husband has such a supportive fanbase, who seem to come to his aid whenever he shows vulnerability.

Corpse Husband is battling many illnesses

Part of Corpse Husband's mental strife is the fact that he sometimes can't leave his house due to various ailments. The list of conditions is long, but include fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome, and GERD, which is in part why his voice is so deep.

Corpse has also said that he has to wear an eyepatch because of the strain from the brightness of his screen.

in 2020 I got a diagnosis for my illness. i had been fighting for 4 years but it still made me freak out. discovering @Corpse_Husband made me realise that i can still achieve great things, even with my illness. thankyou for teaching me how great i can be despite it all <<33 pic.twitter.com/qnstJsEEzA — may (@corpseluvrs) January 1, 2021

@Corpse_Husband thank you for being you, i also deal with chronic illness & you staying positive makes me stay positive & feel better, you're so inspiring ❤️✨ — anisa🖤 (@just__anisa) December 29, 2020

His chronic illnesses keep him in a state of consistent pain. He has stated that going to the therapist is a way through which he keeps himself mentally strong enough to face each day.

