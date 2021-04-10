TommyInnit faces backlash after asking for a "shoutout" on KSI's "RIP DMX" post

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Thomas "TommyInnit" Simmons recently came under fire after he asked for a "shoutout" under KSI's tweet about the tragic passing of legendary rapper Earl Simmons, aka DMX.
KSI was one of many online personalities and celebrities who took to social media to pay tribute to the late icon.
However, KSI's tweet ended up being overshadowed by one particular comment from TommyInnit, who had just turned 17 years of age recently.
In the comment, TommyInnit asked KSI to post an Instagram story giving him a shoutout in honor of his birthday. This not only proved to be a case of horrible timing but was also labeled as "insensitive" and "disrespectful."
Amid rising backlash, TommyInnit eventually realized how triggering his reply was and immediately deleted it.
He later addressed the situation on stream and attempted to clarify his comment by revealing that he hadn't read KSI's tweet properly:
"The other day I was on Instagram and I saw yesterday that KSI does birthdays for all of his friends and I went 'I want him to put me on his Instagram story . I just immediately replied going 'KSI , please put me on your Instagram story, it is my birthday and then I swiftly realized the tweet he had put was Rest in Peace DMX and then Oh God...I just completely ignored that. I went 'Oh Shit', so I quickly deleted it. That could have been bad, luckily I quickly read it and realized. "
However, by the time he deleted the comment, TommyInnit's tweet had already been seen by a large section of the online community, who proceeded to call him out over the same.
Twitter calls out TommyInnit over inappropriate response to KSI's "RIP DMX" tweet
DMX fans were left distraught after the 50-year old hip-hop icon succumbed to the after-effects of "a catastrophic heart attack" at the White Plains Hospital in New York.
DMX was admitted to the hospital on April 2nd in "grave condition" and had been on life support as his health began to deteriorate.
Ever since he was admitted to the hospital, social media has been abuzz with an outpouring of support.
Keeping in mind the sensitivity surrounding DMX's unfortunate passing, several of his fans were left incensed at TommyInnit's recent comment:
With sentiments running extremely high, it appears that TommyInnit has ended up touching a raw nerve with the online community, who continue to slam him for his recent comment on KSI's "RIP DMX" tweet.