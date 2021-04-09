How did DMX die?: Legendary rapper DMX passes away at the age of 50

Earl Simmons, also known as DMX is no more. The American rapper was hospitalized after he suffered a cardiac arrest induced by an overdose. Steve Rifkind, his manager, earlier today confirmed that the rapper was alive and continued to be on life support.

According to the Associated Press, in the statement released by his family, they announced that DMX was no more. The family said that he was a warrior who fought till the very end.

Noooooo RIP DMX 😢 — Villianous (@ChunkyHoM) April 9, 2021

They also added that his music had inspired a lot of individuals around the world and that his legacy would live forever. The news came as a shock to his entire fan base, leading them to raise the question, "How did DMX die?"

In loving memory of DMX. Rip 🕊 pic.twitter.com/26LY6zfwk9 — MooseGanggYT (@GanggYt) April 9, 2021

Fans offer their prayers and support to the Simmons family as DMX passes away at 50

Rest In Peace DMX, May the Lord have mercy on your soul. We lost a great man, he was tormented, but sought solace in his faith. May he be at peace. #ripdmx #dmx — PANTHER MATUMONA (@panthermatumona) April 9, 2021

As mentioned before, DMX was hospitalized after a serious cardiac arrest. There were rumors that the rapper was brain dead when he was brought to the hospital. Initially, according to a report by TMZ, his family had given a statement where they said that paramedics on the scene had tried to resuscitate him for 30 minutes. Doctors later on went on to say that the lack of oxygen during this time period had drastically affected his brain.

It's so painful. It hurts to loose @DMX . It just feels like loosing Tupac a second time. — Young Entrepreneur (@chukemmang_) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

Damn, another musician from my teenage years has passed. Rest In Power DMX. You will be missed, but your music lives on. — Tyvonya Wright (@TWright512) April 9, 2021

A prayer vigil was held for DMX outside the White Plains Hospital on April 5th. The vigil saw a lot of celebrities arriving to pray for DMX and extend their support to his family.

DMX FOREVER 😔 — Marcus (@iCantBe_yoMan) April 9, 2021

According to People, White Plains Hospital, the medical facility caring for DMX, extended their sympathies to the DMX's family. The hospital further went on to note that the legendary rapper passed away in peace with his family by his side.

Advertisement

This DMX vs Jay-Z freestyle battle still one of the most legendary moments in hip hop



RIP DMX pic.twitter.com/JOm9CPUGp0 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 9, 2021

rest easy dmx 🤍 — 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021

Tributes are pouring in from all over the world for the legendary rapper. He built a strong career over 1990s and the 2000s.

DMX was such an aesthetic artist. His unique sound was undeniable and the visualization from the cover of Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood is ingrained in my mind. Rest easy. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) April 9, 2021

DMX. 🕊 His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 9, 2021

His record label Def Jam Recordings had nothing but words of praise for him. DMX's death leaves a huge void in the music industry. And it's difficult to come across music that was as influential as his.