How did DMX die?: Legendary rapper DMX passes away at the age of 50

Earl Simmons, also known as DMX is no more. The American rapper was hospitalized after he suffered a cardiac arrest induced by an overdose. Steve Rifkind, his manager, earlier today confirmed that the rapper was alive and continued to be on life support.
According to the Associated Press, in the statement released by his family, they announced that DMX was no more. The family said that he was a warrior who fought till the very end.
They also added that his music had inspired a lot of individuals around the world and that his legacy would live forever. The news came as a shock to his entire fan base, leading them to raise the question, "How did DMX die?"
Fans offer their prayers and support to the Simmons family as DMX passes away at 50
As mentioned before, DMX was hospitalized after a serious cardiac arrest. There were rumors that the rapper was brain dead when he was brought to the hospital. Initially, according to a report by TMZ, his family had given a statement where they said that paramedics on the scene had tried to resuscitate him for 30 minutes. Doctors later on went on to say that the lack of oxygen during this time period had drastically affected his brain.
A prayer vigil was held for DMX outside the White Plains Hospital on April 5th. The vigil saw a lot of celebrities arriving to pray for DMX and extend their support to his family.
According to People, White Plains Hospital, the medical facility caring for DMX, extended their sympathies to the DMX's family. The hospital further went on to note that the legendary rapper passed away in peace with his family by his side.
Tributes are pouring in from all over the world for the legendary rapper. He built a strong career over 1990s and the 2000s.
His record label Def Jam Recordings had nothing but words of praise for him. DMX's death leaves a huge void in the music industry. And it's difficult to come across music that was as influential as his.