"It's not looking good": Sources say DMX still in grave condition

On April 2nd, 2021, rapper Earl "DMX" Simmons was hospitalized at 11 p.m. after suffering a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose. According to multiple sources, he is still in grave condition.

Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021

According to PIX11 News, Murray Richman, DMX's attorney, initially said that the rapper wasn't on life support.

Richman later rectified his statement and confirmed DMX being on life support. He apologized for his mistake and claimed to be misinformed about the situation at the hospital.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Has DMX's condition improved?

this DMX shit hurts like i was too young to be listening to murder inc when i started but that influence on hip hop... heartbreaking — soft rocc moses #blm (@genirving10) April 4, 2021

From the looks of it, DMX's medical condition hasn't improved for now. A representative for the rapper released the following statement:

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer."

"The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."

Prayers up to DMX legend shit — young_brian1828 (@YBrian1828) April 4, 2021

According to TMZ, one of DMX's family members claimed that the paramedics tried to revive the rapper for 30 minutes after he collapsed. He was deprived of oxygen during this period. Doctors claim that the lack of oxygen has severely impacted DMX's brain.

Pray for him 🙏 — £iV!@ (@Livia_sans_le_O) April 4, 2021

God Please Don’t Take X, Give this man another chance to prove that he’s stronger than his addiction #DMX pic.twitter.com/WkotlTIjUN — Bonnie.B (@prettyblckninaa) April 4, 2021

According to familial sources, his children were en route to the hospital after learning about his condition.

This DMX news is still unsettling me praying he pulls through man — Yinkz (@Yinkz10) April 4, 2021

After the news broke, the internet came out in support of the rapper. People from all over the world have been praying for his speedy recovery. Everyone close to him is hoping for a miracle.

We need DMX, GOD 🙏🏿❤💫 — Paegan.she_is_dj (@DjPaegan) April 4, 2021

Praying for dmx — Danielle 🌷 (@elleisis_) April 4, 2021

The Mount Vernon-born rapper made his entry into the music scene with his first album, "It's Dark, and Hell is Hot." The album made it to the top spot on Billboard's 200 chart. Over 251,000 copies of this album were sold worldwide.