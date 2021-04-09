DMX not dead, confirms manager Steve Rifkind

Steve Rifkind, the manager for Earl "DMX" Simmons, has come out with a statement confirming that the rapper is still alive and on life support. His statement on Instagram came in light of fans asking, "has DMX passed away?"
DMX was admitted to the hospital on April 3rd after a drug overdose that resulted in a cardiac arrest. Although Rifkind didn't comment on the rapper's health, he said that people could expect a statement from the family sometime tomorrow.
Rifkind further said that,
"Everybody please stop posting these rumors. DMX is still alive. Yes he is on life support. But please, it's not helping anybody seeing these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night. You will be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I've been with DMX for the past three years. So the only thing I want to ask is just stop with the rumors. He is still alive and he is on life support. Thank you."
Rumors surrounding DMX's condition make fans ask, "has DMX passed away?"
Fans have been on edge since the rapper was hospitalized. The lack of any official information has left fans speculating about all sorts of outcomes.
While the times are hard for the family, everyone is hoping they can release some information soon. It will help to clear the air and dispel rumors.
Support for DMX and his family has been pouring in while many are bracing themselves for the worst.
Many people on the internet believe that since DMX is on life support, it's only a matter of time before his family decides to pull the plug.
While the internet hasn't taken kindly to the individuals who started the rumor, some people have called these speculations heartless.
From Rifkind's message, it can be assumed that DMX's condition is grim. The community has kept the rapper in their prayers for this entire duration and will continue doing so. Everyone is hoping for a speedy recovery.