DMX not dead, confirms manager Steve Rifkind

Steve Rifkind, the manager for Earl "DMX" Simmons, has come out with a statement confirming that the rapper is still alive and on life support. His statement on Instagram came in light of fans asking, "has DMX passed away?"

DMX was admitted to the hospital on April 3rd after a drug overdose that resulted in a cardiac arrest. Although Rifkind didn't comment on the rapper's health, he said that people could expect a statement from the family sometime tomorrow.

Rifkind further said that,

"Everybody please stop posting these rumors. DMX is still alive. Yes he is on life support. But please, it's not helping anybody seeing these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night. You will be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I've been with DMX for the past three years. So the only thing I want to ask is just stop with the rumors. He is still alive and he is on life support. Thank you."

Rumors surrounding DMX's condition make fans ask, "has DMX passed away?"

So DMX is NOT dead according to his manager Steve Rifkind. He says stop posting RIP DMX because it is tough on his family. pic.twitter.com/b464pcvEv1 — ARonUNC 💡 (@officialaronnc) April 9, 2021

Fans have been on edge since the rapper was hospitalized. The lack of any official information has left fans speculating about all sorts of outcomes.

While the times are hard for the family, everyone is hoping they can release some information soon. It will help to clear the air and dispel rumors.

Advertisement

Wish his family would just come forward and give a statement already. I get that it's tough for his family, but he is a major celebrity. If the rumors are false, then come out and say it! Alot of fans are on edge. Spill the beans!! Praying he pulls through! — Trump's Mom (@ayers_rachelle) April 9, 2021

No electrical activity in the brain and being in a vegetative state means the only way you can still be living is if you're on life support. There is no coming back from that and it's only a matter of time before the family will have to pull the plug. It's very, very sad! 😔 — THEANTITrumpRN (@Dunigan88791694) April 9, 2021

Support for DMX and his family has been pouring in while many are bracing themselves for the worst.

He may still be physically alive but as soon as they remove the life support he will be gone. Happened to my brother a year ago 😢 — Saybra Pitts (@Jennife53891414) April 9, 2021

Many people on the internet believe that since DMX is on life support, it's only a matter of time before his family decides to pull the plug.

Advertisement

I cannot believe how heartless this world is. Its like people have been wishing death on him right from the first day. For this very reason, God's going to show us all that we shouldn't play with His kids!!! — A New DAWN! #SarsMustEnd (@Shediest) April 9, 2021

While the internet hasn't taken kindly to the individuals who started the rumor, some people have called these speculations heartless.

Goddamit. Need to call out the person who caused these rumors — RJ Mactradey (@r_jay_macready) April 9, 2021

You guys should calm down with the RIP pls, just pray for him to survive,



DMX is still alive and on life support... — GIDEON (@GlDEONN) April 9, 2021

📠📠 Trying to bury the man who’s still fighting for his life smfh #PrayforDMX — DJ EVOLUTION (@NOMSTRADOMUS) April 9, 2021

#dmx been praying all his life in music and other times now its time for us to pray for him! Get well soon legend! #PrayersForDMX 🙏 — truthfactz (@preachfactz) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

DMX is literally not pronounced dead, he still fighting pray for the legend — 628🦋 (@paristhestunna) April 9, 2021

From Rifkind's message, it can be assumed that DMX's condition is grim. The community has kept the rapper in their prayers for this entire duration and will continue doing so. Everyone is hoping for a speedy recovery.