DMX reportedly left "brain dead" after drug overdose, doctors say he may not make it

Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, is reportedly brain dead after a drug overdose. The rapper isn't in very good condition, according to a report by TMZ.
As per reports by XXL, the rapper suffered a heart attack at his home around 11 p.m. on April 2nd and is in the I.C.U. at White Plains, New York.
DMX suffers drug overdose, reportedly in grave condition as various sources suggest DMX could be brain dead
DMX was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors have said that he may not make it. The popular rapper has been dealing with substance abuse for a while and been in and out of rehab as well. He's addressed his issues with substances throughout his music career.
The news that DMX is brain dead has left the internet in a frenzy, and the hip-hop community has sent their best wishes to the rapper. He was reportedly doing better for a while and was getting in touch with his spiritual roots, as per reports from XXL.
After his rehab, he returned to the stage in Las Vegas. While interacting with his fans during the show, he went on to say that everyone's been through difficult times, and it's really hard to know what god has planned for everyone.
The last time DMX performed on stage was back in 2020 with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg. His performance with Snoop Dogg drew over 500,000 followers.
Before the pandemic struck, the rapper was touring globally. The tragic news has shocked the entire music industry and fans, who are still in shock and coming to terms with the news.
It's not unnatural to see celebrities facing issues with substance abuse, but it never gets easier for family members, friends, and well-wishers. All parties will be hoping that there's some light at the end of the tunnel for the legendary rapper.