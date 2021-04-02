Karl Jacobs receives support online after TikTok users accuse him of "ruining" MrBeast 

TikTok users have accused popular Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs of "ruining" Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

Since Jake The Viking left the MrBeast Crew in April 2020, Karl Jacobs has been one of the most frequent faces on MrBeast's challenge videos.

That guy Karl Jacobs completely ruined Mr Beast. He’s not even funny. We want Jake the Viking back — Big Tuna👑💯💫 (@2024Aids) March 30, 2021

However, there appears to be a certain section of disgruntled TikTok users who have lately been spamming the 22-year-old's posts with hateful comments, accusing him of "ruining" MrBeast.

Fans extend support to Karl Jacobs after TikTok users accuse him of ruining MrBeast

The allegations against Karl Jacobs were recently explored in a video by commentary YouTuber Acheeto, who analyzed the numerous TikTok videos and comments that have been targeting the Minecraft star.

Acheeto shared a couple of TikToks where various users accused Karl Jacobs of ruining MrBeast without providing any supplementing proof.

He highlighted that since Karl Jacobs joined MrBeast, there hasn't been any major drop in views on the latter's content.

His thoughts were echoed by several online users, who extended support to Karl Jacobs in light of these recent attacks:

(2) he didn’t do anything but he himself and have fun, people are so fucking ruthless it literally killed me when I opened up the comments to see it filled with so much hate like leave him alone he’s never done anything to you and it’s not his fucking fault that jake left, — Shannon 💜 (@jambelllz) March 31, 2021

(4) makes you look like a bad person. Hating on someone with not a single valid reason. If his content doesn’t appeal to you, scroll and just move on instead of taking the time to just leave negativity in his comments. He works so hard to provide us with content as much as he — Shannon 💜 (@jambelllz) March 31, 2021

(5) and I think he deserves nothing but love and support from his amazing fan base for that, the hate is just absolutely unnecessary. Just move on with your life and let him live happily because he deserves it. — Shannon 💜 (@jambelllz) March 31, 2021

PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY SAYING THAT KARL JACOBS RUINED MR BEAST PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY USELESS HE WAS THE ONE WHO HELPED MR BEAST GROW OH MY GOD GET A FUCKING BRAIN U IDIOTS — AnnieBlade (@blade_annie) April 1, 2021

i judt saw people hating on karl jacobs and saying that he ruined mr beast. dude if u dont like someone, dont pay attention to them itd that easy — toby ♥︎’s karl (@karlsfrontdoor) April 1, 2021

I dead ass saw someone say Karl Jacobs ruined the mr beast channel



And the people who agreed were just saying shit like

"He's an eboy and painted him nails"

Like what? — illcreator (@illcreator5) March 31, 2021

EImage via Acheeto/ YouTube

Over the course of his career, Karl Jacobs has amassed a stellar fan following. This is due to his energetic persona and wholesome Twitter exchanges with fellow members of the gaming community, including the likes of Dream, TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound and Quackity. His appearances in MrBeast's videos have further helped cement his meteoric rise online.

From showcasing his own brand of humor to the wholesome dynamic that he shares with fellow MrBeast Crew members Chandler Hallow and Chris Tyson, Karl Jacobs has become quite the fan-favorite.

However, like any other online personality on today's digital spectrum, Karl Jacobs is still not immune to online criticism despite his unproblematic reputation.