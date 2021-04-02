Karl Jacobs receives support online after TikTok users accuse him of "ruining" MrBeast 

TikTok users have accused popular Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs of "ruining" Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.
Since Jake The Viking left the MrBeast Crew in April 2020, Karl Jacobs has been one of the most frequent faces on MrBeast's challenge videos.
However, there appears to be a certain section of disgruntled TikTok users who have lately been spamming the 22-year-old's posts with hateful comments, accusing him of "ruining" MrBeast.
Fans extend support to Karl Jacobs after TikTok users accuse him of ruining MrBeast
The allegations against Karl Jacobs were recently explored in a video by commentary YouTuber Acheeto, who analyzed the numerous TikTok videos and comments that have been targeting the Minecraft star.
Acheeto shared a couple of TikToks where various users accused Karl Jacobs of ruining MrBeast without providing any supplementing proof.
He highlighted that since Karl Jacobs joined MrBeast, there hasn't been any major drop in views on the latter's content.
His thoughts were echoed by several online users, who extended support to Karl Jacobs in light of these recent attacks:
Over the course of his career, Karl Jacobs has amassed a stellar fan following. This is due to his energetic persona and wholesome Twitter exchanges with fellow members of the gaming community, including the likes of Dream, TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound and Quackity. His appearances in MrBeast's videos have further helped cement his meteoric rise online.
From showcasing his own brand of humor to the wholesome dynamic that he shares with fellow MrBeast Crew members Chandler Hallow and Chris Tyson, Karl Jacobs has become quite the fan-favorite.
However, like any other online personality on today's digital spectrum, Karl Jacobs is still not immune to online criticism despite his unproblematic reputation.