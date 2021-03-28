MrBeast leaves fans anxious after literally burying himself alive in latest video

The internet's friendly neighborhood stuntman and philanthropist Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson recently left viewers on the edge of their seats after literally burying himself alive for a worrisome 50 hours.

The 22-year old internet sensation decided to spend 50 hours in a coffin six feet underground for his latest YouTube video.

I spent 50 hours buried alive in a coffin, go watch! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 27, 2021

Calling it "probably the dumbest thing he's ever done," MrBeast's recent 12 and a half minute long video proved to be an anxious watch for several of his fans.

MrBeast's audacious video invited a barrage of responses online. He got his friends and fellow members of the MrBeast crew to throw mounds of dirt over him and had a custom-made tombstone laid over him.

MrBeast buried alive: Twitter users react to MrBeast burying himself alive for 50 hours

In terms of sheer audacity, the "buried alive" video is right up there with the likes of his "stranded on an island" and "buried underwater" videos.

At the start of the video, MrBeast revealed another outrageous stipulation to his challenge:

"If for whatever reason, I get out early, you guys get to tase me!"

From having a well-ventilated AC system in place to keeping a medic on standby, the MrBeast crew ensured that it took the necessary precautions.

After successfully completing 24 hours underground, MrBeast provided a hilarious update:

"My back hurts , starting to feel claustrophobic , bored out of my mind , I smell pretty bad , I also smell all the urine, I ate all my beef jerky and vanilla wafers. I don't feel too good!"

Over the course of the next few hours, MrBeast survived a fireworks display and flickering lights. His friends were constantly attempting to unnerve him.

After being dug up 50 hours later, he summed up his experience with the following statement:

"That was stupid. I have a massive headache and I'm starving!"

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded with a mix of concern, humor, and amazement:

THIS IS INSANE! @MrBeast did 50 straight hours buried alive! pic.twitter.com/O1rIueOozi — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 27, 2021

i literally already feel claustrophobic — Gibi 🐝 (@GibiOfficial) March 27, 2021

mf transcended death — eyereen ₍•̀ 🐽•́ ₎ (@simpingboisinc) March 27, 2021

this is the first thing that came to my mind when I read coffin pic.twitter.com/hKqxRoyzmN — Skr1ll (@iSkr1ll) March 27, 2021

my claustrophobia: 😨 — phoodu (@phoodumc) March 27, 2021

😱😱😱😱😱😱 mr beast is a zombie now ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ — Flur 🤫 | 📌 $1000 giveaway pinned 📌 (@flurtft) March 27, 2021

Why has no one made this meme yet pic.twitter.com/KKGnSqBm4U — ewwanartist (@ewwanartist) March 27, 2021

this new Mr Beast video where he gets buried alive for 50 hours is making me literally panic. I'm shaking just thinking of being underground like that 😖 — zander (@whospandaisthis) March 27, 2021

Yup just watched the @MrBeast buried alive video... still my worst fear 💀 — LuckyShots (@LuckyShotsMIX) March 27, 2021

MrBeast coming out of the coffin : pic.twitter.com/8WHpaWE5ss — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) March 27, 2021

Ahhh I can feel my claustrophobia kicking in already — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) March 27, 2021

I hope you are okay sir — Sᴄᴏᴛᴛ Pᴏᴘᴇsᴄᴜ (@ScottPopescu) March 27, 2021

With each video, MrBeast continues to push the barrier in terms of creating outrageous and entertaining video content.

As views continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like this will be another stellar addition to his expansive library of wholesome content.