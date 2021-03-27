"I enjoy doing good things": MrBeast launches new charity called "Beast Philanthropy"

Popular YouTuber MrBeast is back at it again, this time with a brand new channel that carries the DNA of his original work. Big on philanthropy, MrBeast has now taken another big step with regards to helping those in need.

By opening a new channel titled "Beast Philanthropy," MrBeast has taken the pledge of helping those in need to the next level. MrBeast has created a charitable initiative that people can contribute to by simply watching the videos.

He has promised that 100% of all revenue generated on the channel will go towards feeding the hungry,

MrBeast launches charity called "Beast Philanthropy"

In the past, MrBeast has donated items worth millions of dollars to those in need, effectively turning thousands of people's lives around for the better.

Whether it was giving someone a home or getting them a new car, MrBeast has done it all. In the spirit of this, starting a charity seems to be the next logical step for the YouTuber with a big heart and an even bigger wallet.

I uploaded the first Beast Philanthropy video! 100% of the revenue on this channel goes straight into our food pantry and I can’t wait to see how big we can grow the charity :)https://t.co/f0X2ElzbZU — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 26, 2021

MrBeast's current endeavor for Beast Philanthropy is to get meals in the hands of those who need them. With 100% of ad revenue promised, brand deal money, and merchandise sales from the channel going towards the charity, MrBeast has called on his audience to help out those in need.

Here's his statement on the new initiative:

“In general, I enjoy doing good things — which is why I started my very own charity and 100 percent of the revenue from this channel will go towards funding it.”

Since the announcement of the initiative, support has been pouring in with fans lauding MrBeast for the noble cause that he has undertaken.

Here are some comments on his YouTube video:

Fans react to Beast Philanthropy's announcement

It seems like Beast Philanthropy will be landing a lot of support. The only thing that remains to be seen is how much the YouTube community can help the charity grow and how many lives can be impacted through this initiative.

