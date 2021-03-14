MrBeast offered fast food employees a whopping $100,000 to quit their jobs

YouTube millionaire MrBeast is back at it again with another money giveaway, this time armed with 100,000 dollars to help people quit their jobs. The philanthropic YouTuber hands out money, cars and more to people in the video. MrBeast even allows some people a shot at a million dollars if they can pull off crazy challenges like landing a hole in one. Catch the crazy giveaway down below.

MrBeast gives people $100,000 to help quit their job

In typical MrBeast fashion, the YouTuber starts off his giveaway with a $100,000 offer to a restaurant employee to quit their job. Initially turning the offer down, the employee stating that she didn't want to upset her boss. Hilariously, when asked for his opinion, her boss jokingly said that for a $100,000 she wouldn't even have to serve her two weeks notice.

Viewers react to MrBeast's giveaway

The MrBeast crew then moves on to hand out $10,000 to a random convenience store employee. Landing in the hands of someone truly in need, the money went to helping an employee whose grandmother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

More people weigh in on the giveaway

The team then poses as a group who can't change a flat tire on their car, in the hopes that the first person to help them replace it, wins that car. A kind man pulled over and helped MrBeast and his friends after an hour of them waiting by the roadside hoping for someone to pull up. For his kind deed, the stranger received a brand new automobile.

MrBeast hands people out other challenges, like landing a 30-yard pass and performing a hole-in-one to double their money that viewers can check out for themselves in the video above.

