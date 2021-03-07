MrBeast gives away homes for only $1 each

The king of the extreme, MrBeast, is back at it with an insanely cheap house giveaway. In his latest YouTube video, the philanthropic MrBeast gave away multiple homes to people for just a dollar.

Not new to gifting things, MrBeast has even given away a private island in the past. Those receiving the house were in disbelief people when MrBeast sold it to them for just $1.

MrBeast sells homes for just 1$ in his latest YouTube video

In his latest video titled "Selling houses for $1," Mrbeast does exactly that for a few lucky people.

Initially met with skepticism, MrBeast had to convince a few people that he was legitimate, and the "too good to be true" offer of buying an entirely furnished home for $1 was not a scam.

The philanthropic YouTuber gave away five homes, gifting the last home to a friend in need. MrBeast financed the furnishing of the last house and, as the icing on the cake, bought the person a brand new car.

The 22-year-old YouTuber has created a new genre of content, often revolving around insane giveaways or massive expenditures of money.

MrBeast has carved a unique niche for himself in the YouTube community as a millionaire with a philanthropic heart. MrBeast even took it upon himself to make his own YouTube rewind 2020 to send-off the most tumultuous year in recent history.

