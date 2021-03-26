David Dobrik's Vlog squad member Durte Dom allegedly accused of keeping 'Sexual consent' forms at his apartment

Vlog squad member and longtime friend of David Dobrik, Durte Dom, has recently been on the receiving end of multiple sexual assault allegations. The comedian is known for his over-the-top and "pushing the edge" brand of comedy that had intrinsic shock value. Durte Dom seems to have taken that too far, with multiple victims alleging coercion, manipulation and violations against him. In a recent revelation, the sketchy behavior was backed up by claims that Durte Dom made women sign legally binding sexual consent forms before shoots.

Durte Dom accused of coercing women into signing sexual consent forms

TODAY IN AWFUL: Durte Dom would allegedly have sexual consent forms in his apartment. It was never clear if consent forms were real or joke, however one person alleges “I signed one of these for a shoot ... and then [they] assaulted me.” pic.twitter.com/HPT2ImQJZZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2021

A Twitter user has dug up an old screengrab of Durte Dom's Snap story where the "sexual consent forms" were displayed. Unsure if the document was used as a prop for a skit, the user took to Twitter asking if the form was legitimate. Another woman who featured in a shoot came forward to say that she had signed one herself before a shoot with further details of what transpired after that:

"I signed one of these for a shoot separate from that person. No joke had me sign before the shoot and then assaulted me. I feel like it was them getting my consent for anything they wanted and like here's your signature"

TWITTER ARCHEOLOGY: Durte Dom’s tweets discussing his consent forms resurface. Dom says “idk why bug social media people dont use consent forms. that’s why your a**es be getting exposed by these girls smh.” pic.twitter.com/usbvJmn5Hx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2021

Durte Dom was earlier accused of sexual assault by women who claimed they were coerced into a threesome with him and then later had their footage used for a vlog that went public for millions to see.

A woman comes forward and alleges she was raped by Vlog Squad’s Durte Dom for a bit in one of David Dobrik’s vlogs. Trisha Paytas recently said David allegedly encouraged Jeff Wittek and Todd Smith to buy alcohol to “loosen up” the girls. pic.twitter.com/EPuZuMLSBh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

Vlog Squad Durte Dom’s alleged victim alleges she was given lots of alcohol then told by David Dobrik she and friend had to kiss Dom to be in vlog. She says David “was actually really nice, until we realized he was kind of provoking the situation.” pic.twitter.com/ioGR0z0ffZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 19, 2021

Since the allegations began pouring in, Durte Dom has maintained an eerie silence while other vlog squad members have been issuing multiple statements and apologies.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: David Dobrik dropped by sponsors DoorDash, EA Sports and Dollar Shave Club amid sexual assault allegations involving former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom and filmed in David’s vlog. pic.twitter.com/CMKsqrLpmk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 19, 2021

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Vlog Squad's Jeff Wittek posts video titled "MY TRUTH" discussing night of David Dobrik's "3-some bit" where Durte Dom allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. Jeff denies buying alcohol, discusses Trisha Paytas's statements. pic.twitter.com/AqQNzEX1su — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 21, 2021

Durte Dom's radio silence has angered many fans due to the lack of accountability being shown by the star. The situation is still developing as more victims come forward with fresh allegations.

