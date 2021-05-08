TommyInnit nearly passes out during Minecraft stream, as his blood pressure drops out of excitement

Popular Minecraft streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons appeared to get a little too excited on stream recently.

So much so that it went to the extent of him nearly passing out due to a momentary drop in his blood pressure.

The 17-year old Minecraft star recently streamed alongside fellow Dream SMP members Ranboo and Tubbo.

At one particular juncture, the trio randomly began to talk about pizza, much to TommyInnit's displeasure.

He even "threatened" to start playing Super Mario, which he referred to as his "stress-buster game."

[Timestamp: 1:13:45]

"Hey Tubbo, if you keep talking about pizza man, I'm going to start playing Mario. Mario's my stress game , I play when I'm stressed out. So don't stress me out man! Don't make me angry, I've suddenly started feeling very aggravated everyone. "

Ironically enough, the game that he referred to as his "stress-buster" ended up being the source of his stress a couple of moments later, much to the amusement of viewers watching across the globe.

Fans react as TommyInnit's blood pressure drops upon hearing the Mario theme song

Moments after their mock argument over pizza and cake, a viewer played a clip of the popular staff roll tune that accompanies the end credits of Super Mario Bros.

Upon hearing this, TommyInnit failed to keep his excitement in check and ended up going overboard in his reaction to the point of momentarily passing out due to a drop in blood pressure:

"YES! Let's f*****g GO!! My blood pressure just dropped, holy sh*t! Oh my God! Oh man..."

Over the next couple of seconds, he stared blankly at the screen as he tried to get his breathing under control, only for him to eventually break out into a laughing fit over his antics.

While Tommy is known to suffer from low blood pressure from time to time, there have been quite a few streamers who tend to get carried away during their respective streams.

Back in March, it was Felix "xQc" Lengyel who almost passed out during an intense bank heist in GTA RP.

In light of TommyInnit's recent display of unbridled excitement, several fans took to social media to react to the same.

AS SOMEONE WITH LOW BLOOD PRESSURE THAT'S THE FUNNIEST SHIT TO FUCKING HAPPEN — Clementine || LYLY 1.5K!! (@crimecleo) May 7, 2021

I stop paying attention for 1 MINUTE and I hear Tommy yell followed by “I just felt my blood pressure drop” — ✧ Elisa ✧ (@_StarryStuff_) May 7, 2021

when tommy’s blood pressure drops he just screams and then goes back to what he is doing, AND I HAVE NO IDEA HOW . WHEN IT HAPPENS TO ME I ALMOST DIE — Soda|NO NEW ART YET (@sprightsoda) May 7, 2021

Image via superdogs/ YouTube

Image via superdogs/ YouTube

Humor aside, fans will certainly be relieved to know that TommyInnit is fine after getting just a bit too excited after hearing the iconic Mario theme.