How long have Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood been married? Inside their relationship and marriage

American singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood recently attended the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors. The annual event is organized every year to honor the contribution of artists from the performing arts industry.

Garth Brooks was one of the artists honored this year, alongside Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Allen, Midori, and Joan Baez. He graced the occasion with his wife Trisha, even posting a picture with her boasting the honorary medallion on Instagram.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Bradley Cooper took to the stage to introduce Garth Brooks as the humblest man ever.

“There’s country music, rock, gospel, honky-tonk, and then there’s Garth Brooks. Garth is a power hitter, who swung for the fences and shattered the barriers between musical genres, forever expanding the vocabulary of country music and changing American culture.”

As a part of the tribute, Jimmy Allen covered Garth’s “Friends in Low Places,” James Taylor sang “The River,” and Gladys Knight performed “We Shall Be Free.” Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson lent her voice to sing a rendition of Brooks’ all-time hit number “The Dance.”

The 59-year-old was sitting beside Trisha Yearwood during the event. The duo was visibly moved throughout the tribute. The musician even got highly emotional as tributes continued to pour in and cheered on the performances for the night.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood appeared as co-hosts in a recent episode of “The Ellen Show.” The couple, married for more than 15 years, shared their take on love and marriage on the show.

Also read: Why did Christina Haack and Ant Anstead divorce? Everything about their marriage of two years and separation

A look into Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s relationship and marriage

Both artists share one of the sweetest love stories in the world of music. The friends-turned-lovers first met during a demo studio recording back in 1987. Garth Brooks was married to Sandy Mahl, while Trisha Yearwood was wedded to Christopher Latham when they met.

The duo connected well and became friends right after. They have also collaborated on several projects over the years. Brooks and Yearwood even won a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration for “In Another’s Eyes.”

Amid various personal and professional struggles, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s friendship remained a constant.

Also read: ARMY celebrates BTS’ “Butter” surpassing 300 million views in just two weeks

By the 2000s, Garth had divorced his first wife, Sandy. Trisha had called it quits with her first husband Christopher and second husband Robert Reynolds by then.

In 2002, the two attended the red carpet of the 33rd Hall of Fame Awards Induction together. Soon after, the pair went public about their relationship.

In May 2005, Garth Brooks took everyone by surprise when he proposed to Trisha Yearwood in front of 7000 people during the unveiling of his bronze statue at Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace. The latter shared to US Weekly that she was utterly taken aback even though she said yes.

“He got the statue unveiled at night, and it had a wedding ring on it. And I was like, ‘Hey, they made a mistake here.’ And then he said, ‘This is going to be standing forever. I want my wedding ring to Trisha on this.’”

The pair tied the knot the same year and stands as one of the strongest couples in the industry today. During the recent Ellen appearance, Garth Brooks used a musical analogy to talk about his married life.

“I think you gotta treat it like a duet. You gotta harmonize. You gotta make your partner feel like they’re a star. And, if not, you’re gonna turn into a solo act pretty damn quick, if you know what I mean. We’re talking about lone fiddler, bass solo.”

During Trisha Yearwood’s recent battle with COVID, her husband took to Facebook to share that his world begins and ends with her and pledged to get through the tough times together.

Garth shares three children, Taylor (28), August (26), and Allie (24), with ex-wife Sandy. Though he and Trisha do not share any children yet, she is really close to his daughters.

Also read: Kylie Jenner to launch baby line as she files trademark for “Kylie Baby,” bouncer to lotion, everything you can expect

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now

Edited by Ravi Iyer