How to buy tickets for Garth Brooks' Kansas City concert in August

American singer-songwriter Garth Brooks is all set to return to Kansas City for a live concert.

The concert is slated to take place on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at GEHA Field in Arrowhead Stadium. Garth will take the stage at 7PM on the scheduled date.

Known for his extravagant live performances, Brooks has previously delivered record-breaking concerts in Kansas City. However, this is the first time the music artist will be playing at the iconic Arrowhead Stadium. He also took to Twitter to officially announce the upcoming concert.

Get ready KANSAS CITY! Announcing #GARTHinKC Tickets ON SALE June 11, 10am CT https://t.co/QFQKNte63Q -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/WG5rKQlsGs — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 2, 2021

Garth Brooks is one of the most loved singers of all time. In fact, he is now considered to be the top selling solo artist in the history of the U.S. He gained immense popularity because of his unique country style music with a blend of pop and rock elements.

Garth Brooks Prominent Career Achievements

Garth Brooks is one of the greatest performers and highest selling music artists in the world. He is also the only music artist in history to have nine diamond certified albums in the U.S. So far, Brooks has 13 studio albums, three Christmas albums, two live albums, three compilation albums and 77 singles to his credit.

He has won several accolades in his lifetime, including two Grammy Awards and one RIAA Award. The 58-year-old singer is also the youngest recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Most recently, Brooks performed at the inaugural ceremony of US President Joe Biden.

The Garth Brooks concert

Tickets for Garth Brooks' Kansas City concert will go live on sale starting Friday, June 11th, 2021. Sales will open at 10 in the morning. All tickets will cost $94.95, including all charges. The concert will also offer Brooks’s signature in-the-round seating style. The concept allows accommodating more available seats than a usual stadium.

Fans will be able to buy tickets for the concert online via the Ticketmaster website. Tickets can also be accessed on the Ticketmaster mobile app. People can even purchase tickets by calling the Garth Brooks Line at 1-877-654-2784. However, only eight tickets can be bought by the user during a single purchase.

Garth Brooks fans have been highly excited to get tickets to the Kansas City concert. Many shared their excitement on Twitter after the official announcement.

YESSS!!! This was the news I was hoping to hear! ❤️ Missouri loves you Garth...CAN NOT WAIT!! — Sissy Clark (mo_lake_life) (@whittmoreclark) June 2, 2021

Yes! Couple weeks after my bday! So excited — Garthfan4life (@Nicolemf777) June 2, 2021

Rock on Garth!!!! Thanks for being that shining star! — Jeanelle Hiatt (@JeanelleHiatt) June 2, 2021

Oh my goodness!! @garthbrooks at arrowhead stadium — Ben Baragary (@Ben_Baragary24) June 2, 2021

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will open at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic. The venue will maintain all local health and safety guidelines. Officials have also decided to monitor the numerous safety protocols. All specific health and safety measures for the concert will also be announced later.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod