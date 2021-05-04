OH MY GIRL and THE BOYZ to be first lineup representing South Korea at Red Angels Concert to raise money in global fight against COVID-19

K-Pop groups OH MY GIRL and THE BOYZ have been announced as artists for the first lineup of performances for the World Support Season 2 concert organized by Red Angels, a South Korean cheerleading squad.

Red Angels previously arranged the first season of the World Support concert in February 2021, which was held both online and offline. K-Pop groups such as NCT Dream, Super Junior, (G)I-DLE, and OH MY GIRL performed during the first concert.

Read on to learn about the upcoming concert and the bands that will be performing.

Also read: “JYPE please put a little effort into the design”: TWICE’s 10th mini album Taste of Love cover divides fans

When and where will the World Support Concert Season 2 take place?

The World Support Season 2 concert will be held in Paju City on May 29th. The concert will also be streamed live for 3,000 audience members via Zoom and 70 on-site audience members who will be selected through a lottery. Paju City is South Korea's peace capital and a symbol of global peace and hope.

The hosts of the concert are The Salvation Army and the Red Angels, who have branches in 132 countries and 200 countries, respectively.

Also read: BTS's V becomes fifth Korean soloist to reach 3 million followers as fans await release of his first mixtape

Advertisement

What is the Red Angels concert about?

The concert will be held by the Red Angels, a South Korean cheerleading squad, to raise money for the global fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The Red Angels will also issue a new "COUTION," a combination of coupons and donations, to maximize public donation activities and to share the message that those tuning in can also have a positive impact on others.

They will also be supporting medical staff, providing children's relief in participation with the Salvation Army, conducting welfare square cheer relays, as well as donating goods to Paju City.

The Red Angels have been involved in social activities for the past 15 years and are known for cheering on South Korean teams during the Olympics, Paralympics, as well as Asian Games.

Also read: What is Apink's Son Naeun's net worth? Inside K-pop star's fortune as she signs with YG Entertainment as an actress

Who will be performing?

According to South Korean media, K-Pop groups OH MY GIRL and THE BOYZ will be part of the lineup. The Red Angels said that the concert would include four K-Pop groups, one Chinese C-Pop group, and one Japanese J-pop group.