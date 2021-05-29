Fortnite music videos - A trend that's quickly taking over the community

Fans have come up with something known as Fortnite music videos, and this trend is taking the community by storm. Over the years, Fortnite has seen a lot of trends surrounding the game. From fashion shows to dance-offs, the Fortnite community has come up with some really elaborate activities to keep the game more interesting.

While these music videos are restricted to a specific set of content creators and making these perfectly synchronized videos is no joke, they're fun to watch.

What are these Fortnite music videos?

Fortnite music videos are like any other music video, except they involve characters and scenes from within Fortnite itself. These music videos often contain copyrighted music that have been licensed out just for the sake of the Fortnite music video itself.

That being said, these Fortnite music videos are the perfect type of content to gauge into the popularity of the game. Had the Fortnite community not been so diverse and unique, these Fortnite music videos probably wouldn't have come into existence.

Having said that, there's a high chance that these Fortnite music videos may lead to a new breed of content creators as a whole. Currently, the content creators in Fortnite are only involved with talking about the game and its changes or the lore surrounding the game. The field of Fortnite music videos hasn't been explored that much so far, and from the looks of it, the Fortnite community is taking an active interest in it now.

These Fortnite music videos may soon begin inviting more and more musical collaborations into the game. Fortnite already has a diverse collection of music associated with its in-game emotes, and the music videos may just help boost those numbers.

When it comes to the Fortnite community, there's no limit to creativity. Every time a certain trend dies out, fans come together and make something newer and better. These Fortnite music videos are an example of that.

Whatever the Fortnite community comes up with next, there's a high chance that it will be as good as the Fortnite dance videos or the Fortnite fashion shows that used to happen previously.